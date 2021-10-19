Transfers – Samuel Umtiti is clear on his intentions: “I have no plans to leave Barca in January”

Since the opening of the 2021-22 season, Samuel Umtiti has not played a single minute, in all competitions, with FC Barcelona. Despite this complicated pass, the former Lyonnais, under contract with the Blaugrana until June 2023, said he felt good in Catalonia even if his club does not hide his wish to part with it to relieve his accounts, whose debt exceeds one billion euros.

“I don’t plan on leaving in January, I want to succeed here, the 2018 world champion clearly stated in an interview with El Mundo Deportivo on Tuesday. I can’t see myself anywhere else. My intention is to complete my contract. I can’t wait to show that I’m okay. I love this club, but it is true that I felt lonely. The whistles at the Joan Gamper Trophy this summer hurt me. I never thought this would happen to me. “

Umtiti feels better today than in 2016

Yet Samuel Umtiti assures him, he feels “better today than in 2016“, the year he joined the Blaugrana.”I will keep fighting to help the team, added the only scorer of the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, France-Belgium. Today I am doing very well, I feel good physically and I hope we can win a title this year. “Since his serious left knee injury at the end of the Russian World Cup, the ex-Lyonnais has seen his playing time drop sharply.

“The injury ? It hurt to be said that I didn’t want to listen to the club. Having the operation was a major risk. I saw three or four doctors who told me I shouldn’t do this“, he declared before commenting on his lack of playing time.





No problem with Ronald Koeman

“Today, there is a coach who makes decisions and I have to accept them. If I don’t play, I have to train more … I’m sure I have the level for that. I’m just missing the beat. Football and Barça are my life“, underlined Samuel Umtiti, while specifying that he had”no problem“with Ronald Koeman. This summer, his name notably circulated on the side of Lyon or Benfica. But the 27-year-old has just affirmed loud and clear his ambitions to regain playing time at Barça.

