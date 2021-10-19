Transfers – Samuel Umtiti is clear on his intentions: “I have no plans to leave Barca in January”

Liga
Yet Samuel Umtiti assures him, he feels “better today than in 2016“, the year he joined the Blaugrana.”I will keep fighting to help the team, added the only scorer of the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, France-Belgium. Today I am doing very well, I feel good physically and I hope we can win a title this year. “Since his serious left knee injury at the end of the Russian World Cup, the ex-Lyonnais has seen his playing time drop sharply.
“The injury ? It hurt to be said that I didn’t want to listen to the club. Having the operation was a major risk. I saw three or four doctors who told me I shouldn’t do this“, he declared before commenting on his lack of playing time.
No problem with Ronald Koeman
“Today, there is a coach who makes decisions and I have to accept them. If I don’t play, I have to train more … I’m sure I have the level for that. I’m just missing the beat. Football and Barça are my life“, underlined Samuel Umtiti, while specifying that he had”no problem“with Ronald Koeman. This summer, his name notably circulated on the side of Lyon or Benfica. But the 27-year-old has just affirmed loud and clear his ambitions to regain playing time at Barça.
