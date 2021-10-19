Transsexual overwhelms Icardi, humiliation is total for Wanda Nara

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: Neymar’s injury history

The announcement of the separation of Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi has apparently opened a Pandora’s box. That of the excesses of the Argentine striker. This Tuesday, a transsexual escort, Guendalina Rodriguez, dropped a few bombs on Spanish media: “He contacted me through an agency because Icardi likes to fuck and splurge. We saw each other in Italy, at the hotel “Burger. In total we slept three times. The last was last week. The first time he paid. But not the next. He likes trans. He’s with Wanda because he’s scared.” She is her manager, she has control over her entire professional life “.

But that’s not all ! Guendalina Rodriguez assures that she has already had a conversation with Wanda Nara! “She threatened me. She knew about us, she was tired of this situation. I have pictures with Icardi to prove what I’m saying. When we saw each other last week, he was drunk.” For Rodriguez, no doubt, Wanda Nara used her husband’s texts with China Suarez to end a relationship she couldn’t stand!

Una escort trans asegura que está con Icardi y Wanda Nara lo sabehttps: //t.co/0eYyZaaArP pic.twitter.com/oG6zJKVu93

– El Tribuno (@eltribuno) October 19, 2021