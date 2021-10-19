Troyes: Rami is savoring his winning comeback … and settling his accounts! – Soccer

Coming into play in a rush on Sunday against OGC Nice (1-0) during the 10th day, the central defender of Troyes, Adil Rami, made his return to Ligue 1… and sent a message in passing!

Rami’s last match in L1 was in May 2019.

More than two years he was waiting! Limoged by Olympique de Marseille in August 2019, Adil Rami (35) finally returned to Ligue 1 on Sunday with Troyes on the occasion of the reception of OGC Nice (1-0) as part of the 10th day .

Recruited at the end of August and long preserved due to his lack of physical condition, the central defender played his first game last week with the reserve and the shoulder injury of Oualid El Hajjam precipitated his entry into the game in the 27th minute.

The biggest injuryin the head

Despite some positioning difficulties at first, the French international quickly took its marks. He did not hesitate to give voice to guide his young teammates and even made a saving intervention in front of Evann Guessand at the end of the game, before averting the danger by offering himself a small overlaps which earned him the ovations of the Stade de l’Aube.

After the last two complicated years marked by his misadventures Fenerbahe and Sotchi then by his passage Boavista, the native of Bastia savored his revenge at the final whistle. It was complicated. I came from a long journey for two years where it was complicated for me in all countries of the world. My biggest injury was in the head, to resume football, to regain feelings and confidence, first recalled the 2018 world champion at the microphone of Prime Vido while thanking Troyes.

A. Rami – they tried to drown me, but …





They welcomed me as I should, they prepared me, underlined the former Lille, proud of his beginnings. I tried not to take risks and to bring something more to this team, especially in tactical placements because we are a team capable of doing very badly, but, in the defensive withdrawal, we are not yet very solid sometimes and I think that’s my role. (…) I am arriving in a system where I need to learn, it’s my first match, I have new teammates, because I know them in training but not in matches. So I had to redouble my efforts in terms of concentration.

Obviously satisfied with this first home success of the season, the one who readily defines himself as a lucky charm He also took the opportunity to settle accounts, with the former president of OM, Jacques-Henri Eyraud. I had a certain pressure, because I know that I am expected, I know that I am not given a gift. (…) As I said, he looked like a 20 year old kid. Me, I love football more than everyone else. Someone tried to drown me, but it is very difficult for the drunkards to drown a fish. So I’m happy to be here today and be a part of this win, I’m happy, claimed a determined Rummy to prove that he still has the level for L1. The first step was successful, remain enchanted.

