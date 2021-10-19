Trump testified in New York in legal action against his bodyguards

He was compelled to testify under oath. Donald Trump was heard on Monday in New York in a legal proceeding triggered by a complaint from activists who accuse the former US president’s bodyguards of having assaulted them during a demonstration in 2015, while he was candidate.

“Donald John Trump sat for about four and a half hours and answered under oath to questions relating to what happened outside Trump Tower on September 3, 2015,” AFP told AFP the plaintiffs lawyer, Benjamin Dictor.

Concretely, the former tenant of the White House was Monday in his offices of the Trump Tower in New York and transmitted by video his testimony within the framework of a complaint and a civil procedure before a court of the district of the Bronx.

On September 3, 2015, three months after Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2016 Republican primaries for the presidential election, several people of Mexican origin demonstrated in front of Manhattan’s Trump Tower and today claim that they were severely beaten by bodyguards of the businessman.





Invented injuries, assures Trump

At the time, the plaintiffs were furious with Donald Trump’s comments accusing Mexicans of exporting “drugs” and “crime” to the United States and of being “rapists”. The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Mr. Dictor, said nothing about the content of Mr. Trump’s testimony, but said “hope that what happened today serves as an example of the victory of the institutions and of the the fact that no one is above the law ”.

The testimony of the 45th President of the United States (2017-2021) could be made public before a jury if the proceedings lead to a trial. In a statement, Donald Trump, who is facing a number of legal proceedings, said he was “satisfied to have had the opportunity to give (his) side on this ridiculous story”. In particular, he considered that the plaintiffs had invoked “for no reason wounds from which they never suffered”.