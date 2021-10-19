Two million dollars! Bill and Melinda Gates married daughter Jennifer in insane ceremony

On Saturday, October 16, Jennifer Gates married Nayel Nassar in a civil ceremony held at her home in Westchester, New York.
She said yes ! Jennifer Gates married civilly to equestrian champion Nayel Nassar Saturday October 16. The day before, the couple had already married religiously in a private Muslim ceremony. On Saturday afternoon, more than 300 guests came to their property in New York. At the ceremony, Bill and Melinda Gates accompanied their daughter down the aisle. It was the first time we saw the former couple together since their divorce.
During the ceremony, the Microsoft heiress wore a beautiful wedding dress signed Vera Wang. The couple were declared husband and wife shortly after 5 p.m., to the applause of the many guests. They then went to the property’s garden to take pictures. During the evening, Jennifer Gates danced with her father, wearing a dark suit. They danced on Can You Feel The Love Tonight by Elton John. In addition to the sumptuous cocktail in the botanical garden, the guests were able to enjoy a performance of the group Coldplay. This exceptional wedding will have cost no less than two million dollars.
Who is Jennifer Gates husband Nayal Nassar?
The eldest daughter of the founder of Microsoft formalized her relationship with Nayal Nassar in 2017. This 30-year-old equestrian champion is an Egyptian-American. He is the son of Egyptian millionaires, running an architecture and design firm. He won the Longines Show Jumping World Cup in Wellington in February 2019. Nayal Nassar then qualified for the Olympic Games in 2020 with the Egyptian equestrian team. A first for sixty years. He shares his passion for equestrian sport with Jennifer Gates. The couple were first engaged in 2020.
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar wedding at the family ranch in North Salem, October 16, 2021.
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar wedding
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar wedding at the family ranch in North Salem, October 16, 2021.
Bill and Melinda Gates with Jennifer Gates
Bill and Melinda Gates surround their daughter Jennifer at her wedding to N. Nassar at the family ranch in North Salem on October 16, 2021. The event is estimated to cost $ 2 million.
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar
Jennifer Katharine Gates and her fiancé the rider Nayel Nassar at the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping at the Champ de Mars, June 27, 2021.
Jennifer gates
Jennifer Katharine Gates at the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping at the Champ de Mars, June 26, 2021.
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar
Jennifer Gates and her companion Naetel Nassar during the “Longines Global Champions Tour Madrid” at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid on May 18, 2019.
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar
Jennifer Katharine Gates and her companion Nayel Nassar attend the Global Champions Tour CSI2 Madrid 2019, Madrid, May 17, 2019.
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron participates in the “goalkeepers” event with Bill and Melinda Gates, on September 26, 2018, in New York, United States.
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
Bill Gates and his wife Melinda came to encourage their daughter Jennifer who is participating in the 13th edition of the “Jumping International de Monte-Carlo” which takes place until June 30, 2018, on Quai Albert 1er at Port Hercule in Monaco.
Jennifer Gates and Bill Gates
Bill Gates and his daughter Jennifer Gates during the intervention of the Queen of the Netherlands as UN Special Ambassador for Inclusive Finance for Micro Development at a Goalkeeper’s Gates Foundation event in New York , September 20, 2017.
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar
The couple got married on Saturday, October 16, 2021.