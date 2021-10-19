Two million dollars! Bill and Melinda Gates married daughter Jennifer in insane ceremony

On Saturday, October 16, Jennifer Gates married Nayel Nassar in a civil ceremony held at her home in Westchester, New York.

She said yes ! Jennifer Gates married civilly to equestrian champion Nayel Nassar Saturday October 16. The day before, the couple had already married religiously in a private Muslim ceremony. On Saturday afternoon, more than 300 guests came to their property in New York. At the ceremony, Bill and Melinda Gates accompanied their daughter down the aisle. It was the first time we saw the former couple together since their divorce.

During the ceremony, the Microsoft heiress wore a beautiful wedding dress signed Vera Wang. The couple were declared husband and wife shortly after 5 p.m., to the applause of the many guests. They then went to the property’s garden to take pictures. During the evening, Jennifer Gates danced with her father, wearing a dark suit. They danced on Can You Feel The Love Tonight by Elton John. In addition to the sumptuous cocktail in the botanical garden, the guests were able to enjoy a performance of the group Coldplay. This exceptional wedding will have cost no less than two million dollars.

Who is Jennifer Gates husband Nayal Nassar?

The eldest daughter of the founder of Microsoft formalized her relationship with Nayal Nassar in 2017. This 30-year-old equestrian champion is an Egyptian-American. He is the son of Egyptian millionaires, running an architecture and design firm. He won the Longines Show Jumping World Cup in Wellington in February 2019. Nayal Nassar then qualified for the Olympic Games in 2020 with the Egyptian equestrian team. A first for sixty years. He shares his passion for equestrian sport with Jennifer Gates. The couple were first engaged in 2020.

