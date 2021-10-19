Ugo from “Koh-Lanta”: how the island of the banished transformed his adventure

KOH-LANTA – “I have the impression of entering a basket of crabs with people I don’t even know”, assures the “outcast” Ugo. While Koh-Lanta: The Legend in full swing every Tuesday, it is time on October 19 for the reds and yellows to put aside their respective colors to unite under the white banner, which will guide them for the rest of the adventure. An adventure in which the first half was not easy, whether on the camp, but also on the tests, with in particular the record of the lazy one beaten by Claude Dartois.

Now, the candidates will try to stand out individually to hope to win the final square. But what they do not suspect is that two eliminated from the beginning of the adventure will join them to try to do the same. Indeed, as in 2018 during the Heroes fight, the production has set up an annex island, called “the island of the banished”. Its concept was simple: each leaving the council could choose to go there if they wished to continue the game.

On the menu, no strategy, no alliance, but only survival and hardships. Organized each day after the council, they opposed three adventurers (the last of whom was eliminated from the council), and only two of them qualified. It is therefore not one, but two candidates who have returned to the main camp. At the end of the difficult domino test on Tuesday, October 12, it was indeed Clémence and Ugo who won their ticket against Clémentine.

“I missed the first train of the strategy”

If the first cited, the only double winner in the history of the TF1 show, did not stay long on the island of the banished, this is not the case with the second, the first eliminated from this Koh-Lanta: The Legend. In all, the adventurer had to play five duels (including four won), to manage to re-enter the game. An incredible obstacle course which brilliantly erased the start of a nightmarish adventure for the winner of Koh-Lanta: Malaysia in 2012. “When Denis extinguishes my torch, it is the worst scenario which takes place”, he recalls, questioned by The HuffPost. “Being a former winner scared me when I entered the game. I knew we could ally against me”.





It did not fail. Taken for entry target by the boys (at the time separated from the girls before the formation of the teams), the thirty-something was therefore released unanimously. “I missed the first train of strategy. I didn’t play well. I could have tried to get closer to others, but I didn’t, ”he explains. Yet determined to be a strategist, the candidate believes he has run out of time. “We know we’re here to play, but I’m not fast enough on that. To sound sincere, I really need to get to know people a bit more before approaching them ”.

Very disappointed with his early release, the adventurer quickly regained his senses when he arrived on the island of the banished, with the firm intention of returning to the game. “I wanted to fight for myself, without rushing things. . Reunification seemed very far away, so I took it slowly, step by step, ”he informs. Like a phoenix, the candidate therefore successively ended the adventures of Patrick and Cindy, Karima, Maxime, Candice and finally Clémentine to get out of there.

Ugo, the public’s new darling?

A beautiful course which has of course not escaped the public, always fond of this kind of performance, and which has some, as you can see in the tweets below, (almost) is his favorite this season.