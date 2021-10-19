UK and Ireland still hope to host 2030 World Cup

Despite the sanctions imposed on Monday by UEFA after three months of investigations, following the incidents surrounding the Euro final, the United Kingdom and Ireland still hope to organize the World Cup in 2030, an official from the British sports agency said on Tuesday. ” There are lessons to be learned, FA (English Football Federation) ordered an audit by Baroness Casey. This is very serious. But I don’t think that means our candidacy is wiped out “Said Simon Morton, the managing director of the government agency UK Sport.
Morton is part of a working group to study a possible candidacy of the United Kingdom and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup. UEFA had inflicted a closed-door match and one with reprieve for England, as well as a fine of 100,000 euros to the English Federation for the violent behavior of English supporters before and during the final of Euro 2020 against Italy.
” I don’t think (these events) are representative of the way this country organizes sporting events. We have an excellent reputation, not only because we host great events, but also because we host them in a safe and secure manner.é ”, he declared before the parliamentary committee in charge of Culture, Digital, Media and Sports.
Scenes of violence took place again, this time inside Wembley, on October 12, between stewards and Hungarian supporters, on the sidelines of the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between the England and Hungary.
Boris Johnson in favor of this joint candidacy
Morton also spoke out against moving to a World Cup every two years instead of four, ” a “oversaturation” of sports competitions is a real risk “, he estimated. On March 2, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was in favor of a joint candidacy of the United Kingdom and Ireland for the organization of the 2030 World Cup.