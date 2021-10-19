UK and Ireland still hope to host 2030 World Cup

Despite the sanctions imposed on Monday by UEFA after three months of investigations, following the incidents surrounding the Euro final, the United Kingdom and Ireland still hope to organize the World Cup in 2030, an official from the British sports agency said on Tuesday. ” There are lessons to be learned, FA (English Football Federation) ordered an audit by Baroness Casey. This is very serious. But I don’t think that means our candidacy is wiped out “Said Simon Morton, the managing director of the government agency UK Sport.