Umtiti lets go of all her truths and admits having cracked in front of Laporta

For many months, Samuel Umtiti has been a sensitive case at Barça, more frankly desired or in the plans of Koeman since the start of the season. While many rumors accompany him, Umtiti has chosen to deliver his truths in an interview with Mundo Deportivo where he gives himself in length, in particular on Laporta, Koeman, his injuries or his future. Selected pieces.

Umtiti ended up in tears with Laporta

“I cried when I met the president. I don’t speak much, but if I say something I say it with my heart and in the end that’s what happened. The truth is, it was a very important conversation for me. I needed to speak up and say things clearly. Let the president know that I am well, that I want to help the club and the team. That’s the only thing I wanted to say. “

On his physical condition

“I had a hard time because of the injury. Now that I am physically well, I am happy but I would like to play like all the players and help the teams. For now, I have to keep training hard. There is a technician who makes decisions and I have to accept him. “

On his relationship with Koeman

“An exchange with him this summer?” Yes, yes, because I came back from vacation with a lot of enthusiasm, I looked good and wanted to know how the coach saw me in training. “

On the competition

“We are six central defenders and I knew it was going to be difficult to play but I’m like that, if I have something in mind and I am sure I have the level, I intend to prove it . “





On his clear intention to stay at Barça

“I don’t see myself playing in another club, no, impossible. For now, everything is clear. I want to show that I have the level to play here. The most important thing is to come back and show everyone that Samu is okay. “

Hit by the Camp Nou whistles

“Yes, a lot, honestly. I never thought that could happen to me at this club because I love this club. “