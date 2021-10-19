“Un si grand soleil”: A historical actress abruptly leaves the France 2 soap opera

This is a great first in the short history of the soap opera of France 2. The actress Naïma Rodric, who plays in “Un si grand soleil” since the first episodes broadcast in 2018, has decided to leave the series. A decision occurred at the end of last week which took production by surprise according to our colleagues from “Midi Libre”, who reveal this information. A departure “express“, as described by actors approached by the regional daily. puremedias.com, France 2 confirms this information but refuses to comment on the subject.

Another actress for the same role

Entering the series to play an employee of the Montpellier zoo, Naïma Rodric, of Belgian origin, has seen her role evolve in recent months; the writers have made her an apprentice journalist working in the premises of “Midi Libre” where certain scenes of the soap opera are filmed. Expected on the set Monday morning, the actress was replaced by another performer. It is now Alicia Dadoun, seen in “Clem” or “Alice Nevers” on TF1 who will take over the role of Lucille, a sign that the production continues to believe in this character.

Naïma Rodric has so far remained silent on the reasons for her departure. She had nevertheless participated last month in a meeting with fans of “Un si grand soleil” as part of the Séries Mania festival organized in Lille. Could this sudden departure be related to the atmosphere on the set? A few days ago, in an interview with “Dauphiné Libéré”, Fabrice Deville, who plays lawyer Florent Grasset, said he got along well with the actors who work in the entourage of his character. “There are others with whom I do not get along at all, those I do not see them, we stay on a working relationship“, he had specified.