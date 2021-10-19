Un si grand soleil: An actress suddenly leaves the series, the production taken aback

The news is enough to shock film crews and fans of the series Such a great sun. The young actress of Belgian origin, Naïma Rodric, has decided quite simply to give up her place in the famous series of France 2. She therefore said goodbye to her character, Lucille Salama, whom she played since 2018. These are our colleagues of Midi-Free which reveal this strange story.

Certain actors, very surprised by this rebound which did not appear in any scenario, even evoke a “express check out“. According to the newspaper, this unexpected decision fell at the end of last week and took all the production and the actors by surprise. Naïma Rodric was even supposed to shoot scenes on Monday, October 18, 2021 …





The film crews were therefore forced to react and very quickly! A replacement was therefore found at short notice. This is a young actress named Alicia Dadoun. A face already known to viewers since it has been seen in other successful series like Clem Where Alice Nevers, the judge is a woman.

Alexandre Varga’s companion is silent. Contacted by Midi-Free, she did not wish to speak. Same thing on the side of his Instagram account. Decidedly, she maintains the mystery … No doubt that we will know more soon. If she’s chosen not to speak, maybe other actors, or her sweetheart in life, will say more about this unexpected leak.

In any case, she can surely count on the support of Alexandre Varga, actor of Tomorrow belongs to us, who is madly in love with her. “It was love at first sight. As soon as I saw her I was unsettled“he told Gala.