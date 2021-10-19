“Unique feature in the world, it is to a Chinese that Volvo owes its comeback”

VShez Volvo, we don’t mess around with safety. As early as 1959, all cars were fitted with the three-point seat belt invented by an in-house engineer. A good idea in a rough country with often slippery roads. A wise precaution also for the company, whose trip was not easy. On October 28, its IPO on the Stockholm Stock Exchange will put it on a more comfortable road after decades of ruts and dangerous turns.

With a unique feature in the world: it is to a Chinese that she owes her comeback. And it is he who will reap the benefits. Born within the Swedish conglomerate SKF, which initially invented the Volvo brand to sell ball bearings in the United States (volvo means “I roll” in Latin), the firm had its heyday in the 1960s in America. His huge station wagons, designed like tanks, were then called, “The car of the young pregnant woman”, with large family.

Its star faded when Japanese and German sedans entered this niche. The firm, aware of its small size, tries all forms of marriage without much success, in particular with its compatriot Saab or with the French Renault. The parent company had more success with its trucks. She therefore resolved to sell the automobile division to Ford in 1999.





Proof that nothing is lost

The American dreams of competing with Europeans in the luxury niche. Besides Volvo, it absorbs Jaguar, Land Rover and Aston Martin in a junkyard called Premier Automotive Group. But like all American car manufacturers, its European adventure turns into a fiasco. In 2008, he sold Jaguar-Land Rover to an Indian (Tata) and Volvo, in 2010, to a Chinese, the Geely group. This one will do just the opposite of Ford.

Aware of his ignorance of Europe, he leaves the bridle on the neck to the Swedish, allows him to focus on few models, to bet on the electric from 2017 and opens up the huge Chinese market. Ten years after its takeover, the company is valued at 20 billion dollars (17.15 billion euros) for its IPO, ten times more than the price paid in 2010. Without counting the sport division of Volvo, called Polestar, which will go public in the United States at a valuation of 20 billion dollars.

This story proves that nothing is lost for even a small car manufacturer, and that there are private actors in China who are clever and modest enough to awaken the inventor of the seat belt on the other side of the world. A paradox for a country where road safety is not the first virtue.