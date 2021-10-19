Read also Article reserved for our subscribers World Cup every two years: up to 3 billion euros in losses for European federations, according to UEFA

It’s in the name “The development of football”, which the International Football Federation (FIFA), chaired by the Italo-Swiss Gianni Infantino, wishes to set up, from 2028, a World Cup every two years. For the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), this idea risks ” to kill “ the goose that lays the golden eggs that is the global tournament, organized every four years since 1930.

While FIFA launched a series of consultations this autumn around this fundamental revision of the international calendar, this project provoked an outcry. To the point that UEFA commissioned, in September, a study from an independent agency to quantify the potential consequences of this overhaul of international matches for European football.

Presented by videoconference on Tuesday 19 October afternoon to the leaders of the 55 national federations that are members of UEFA, the conclusions of this study conducted by the English agency Oliver and Ohlbaum, including The world has taken note, foresee up to 3 billion euros of losses over four years for the European federations alone in the event of the establishment of the new calendar.





Read also Article reserved for our subscribers World Cup: the World Cup calendar divides the football planet

Continental competitions would also take place every two years

In a presentation given at the beginning of October in front of “football stakeholders” – to which The world had access – the French Arsène Wenger, director of world football development within FIFA, had estimated that “The current international calendar is outdated”.

According to the former London club Arsenal coach, the current format of five windows for in-season international matches does not offer football fans what they want: “Important matches”. “We want to reorganize it more efficiently”, he had argued.

FIFA is proposing a drastic change in the calendar, which, in addition to a World Cup every two years, provides for a tightening of the qualifying matches gathered in a single block in October (seven matches), or in two (four matches in October and three in March).

Such a project would mean that the Euro and the other international competitions organized by the Continental Confederations would also take place every two years. According to FIFA, this reform will reduce the travel of international players and the incessant back and forth between clubs and selections. And this without increasing the number of matches played by internationals.

You have 56.54% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.