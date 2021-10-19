US actor Cuba Gooding Jr. on trial in February for touching

The star of the film “Jerry Maguire”, Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1997, was to be tried in April 2020, but the trial has continued to be postponed due to the pandemic

American actor Cuba Gooding Jr will appear on trial in New York in February for allegedly touching three women, the latest episode in the #MeToo wave in the entertainment industry in the United States. A New York judge, Curtis Farber, has set February 1 as the start of the hearings, Gooding Jr. lawyer Peter Toumbekis said.

Since 2019, around 20 women have accused Cuba Gooding Jr., 53, of forced touching or sexual harassment. He has also been the target since August 2020 of a civil complaint from a woman who accuses him of rape in a Manhattan hotel in 2013.





The facts to be tried in February 2022 concern sexual touching against a woman in a New York restaurant in September 2018, against a second in a nightclub in the city the following month and on a third woman in a bar in June 2019 .

The actor dismisses all accusations. In theory, he risks imprisonment if he is found guilty.

Cuba Gooding Jr. had made a name for himself with the film “Boyz’n the Hood, the law of the streets” (1991) before “Jerry Maguire” He recently played OJ Simpson in the miniseries “American Crime Story”.