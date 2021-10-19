US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad steps down

Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for Afghanistan, in Washington, May 2021. JOSE LUIS MAGANA / AP

While the United States will not take part in international talks, the American envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is stepping down, announced Monday, October 18, the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken. He is replaced by his deputy Thomas West, who was an adviser to the White House when Joe Biden was vice president, the secretary of state said in a brief statement.

The United States had thus announced earlier in the day that it would not participate in the talks on Afghanistan scheduled for Tuesday in Moscow and in which Russia, China and Pakistan must take part. These meetings “Have been effective in the past. It’s just logistically difficult for us to take part this week ”US diplomacy spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Without contact with Kabul, the embassy of Afghanistan in Washington in self-management

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Zalmay Khalilzad defends his record but nevertheless draws up a report of failure. He also says he wants to move away during this “New phase” US policy towards Afghanistan. “The political agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go as planned”, he wrote, before adding: “The reasons for this are too complex, and I will share my thoughts in the coming days and weeks. “





Influential negotiator of the deal with the Taliban

Career diplomat, born in Afghanistan and 70 years old, Zalmay Khalilzad served as Washington’s representative in talks with the Taliban in Doha, which culminated in the February 2020 agreement providing for the withdrawal of American and foreign forces from this country. country. Before reaching this agreement, he led for months of intense negotiations that took him from capital to capital, participated in summits and gave lectures in prestigious think tanks.

The diplomat is fluent in Pashtun and Dari, the country’s two main languages. His career remains associated with “Hawks” of the administration of George W. Bush of the early 2000s, with which he was close, in particular Vice President Dick Cheney. He held various positions at the State Department and the Pentagon before being a very influential United States Ambassador to Afghanistan from 2003 to 2005, then occupying the same functions in Iraq, earning a reputation as a fine negotiator.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers For Taliban spokesperson in Doha, “no one has an interest in weakening Afghanistan”

Also US Ambassador to the UN from 2007 to 2009, he criticized President Barack Obama’s handling of the Afghan war, in particular his decision to withdraw US troops. And became, in 2018 under Donald Trump, national defense advisor to an administration that had decided to speak to the Taliban. On February 29, 2020 in Doha, the United States signed with great fanfare with the Taliban a historic agreement providing for the withdrawal of all foreign soldiers by 1er May 2021. The Taliban pledge not to attack the United States and its allies, but their other promises – cutting ties with Al-Qaida and other jihadist groups, as well as negotiating with the Afghan government – go unheeded .