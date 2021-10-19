US worried after firing “hypersonic” missile into space from China

According to the British daily “Financial Times”, China would have fired a missile from a hypersonic orbital glider last August.

After the surprise, worry. the Financial Times revealed Saturday, October 16 that China would have tested in early August a hypersonic glider, launched into space by a classic rocket, then the missile would have circulated in low orbit, capable of circling the world at several times the speed of sound , with a changing trajectory. And even if this test missed its target of 32 kilometers, it is the technological prowess that surprised the American services, specifies the British daily.

“What matters is mastery of technology”, Pierre Haski analyzes in his geopolitical editorial on France Inter on Monday, October 18. “Three years ago, China made a first test, in just a few minutes”.

These technological advances are worrying. Because a hypersonic glider armed with a nuclear warhead could help China “to cancel” American missile defense systems that are designed to destroy incoming ballistic missiles, Taylor Fravel, an expert on Chinese nuclear weapons policy, told the Financial Times.





“Hypersonic vehicles. … fly on lower trajectories and can maneuver in flight, making them difficult to track and destroy.”, specifies the professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. According to the expert, it would be “destabilizing” that China fully develop and deploy such a weapon. However, he specifies that a test did not necessarily mean that Beijing would deploy this capacity.