More

    US worried after firing “hypersonic” missile into space from China

    NewsWorld


    According to the British daily “Financial Times”, China would have fired a missile from a hypersonic orbital glider last August.

    Article written by

    Posted

    Reading time : 1 min.

    After the surprise, worry. the Financial Times revealed Saturday, October 16 that China would have tested in early August a hypersonic glider, launched into space by a classic rocket, then the missile would have circulated in low orbit, capable of circling the world at several times the speed of sound , with a changing trajectory. And even if this test missed its target of 32 kilometers, it is the technological prowess that surprised the American services, specifies the British daily.

    “What matters is mastery of technology”, Pierre Haski analyzes in his geopolitical editorial on France Inter on Monday, October 18. “Three years ago, China made a first test, in just a few minutes”.

    These technological advances are worrying. Because a hypersonic glider armed with a nuclear warhead could help China “to cancel” American missile defense systems that are designed to destroy incoming ballistic missiles, Taylor Fravel, an expert on Chinese nuclear weapons policy, told the Financial Times.


    “Hypersonic vehicles. … fly on lower trajectories and can maneuver in flight, making them difficult to track and destroy.”, specifies the professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. According to the expert, it would be “destabilizing” that China fully develop and deploy such a weapon. However, he specifies that a test did not necessarily mean that Beijing would deploy this capacity.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleStunning Salma Hayek with daughter Valentina (14): duo’s rare red carpet appearance
    Next articleGoogle predicts huge success for its smartphones

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC