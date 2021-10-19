USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

* Updated with Amazon, Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson results, copper stocks and Walmart’s pre-market price

PARIS, October 19 (Reuters) – Top stocks to watch Tuesday on Wall Street where futures on major indexes suggest an opening up around 0.4% for the Dow Jones. DJI, 0.3% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 .SPX and 0.3% for the Nasdaq .IXIC:

* APPLE AAPL.O – DA Davidson raised the price target of the American technology giant from 167 to 175 dollars the day after the group presented new laptops equipped with powerful internally developed chips and new Airpods. The title had ended the day before up 1.18% to 146.55 dollars.

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N 9988.HK announced on Tuesday that it had developed a chip intended to operate the servers of its cloud computing data centers, the latest advance by the Chinese technology giant in the field semiconductors, a priority set up by Beijing.

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N has raised its adjusted profit forecast for 2021 while confirming that it expects $ 2.5 billion in revenue from COVID-19 vaccines this year. The title gained 1.4% on the pre-market after these announcements.

* PROCTER & GAMBLE PG.N and HALLIBURTON HAL.N publish their financial accounts before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

* NETFLIX NFLX.O and UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS UAL.O report third quarter results after the close of Wall Street.

* Values ​​related to copper, such as FREEPORT-MCMORAN





FCX.N, RIO TINTO RIO.L RIO.N, SOUTHERN COPPER SCCO.N AND TECK RESOURCES TECK.N TECKb.TO, gain between 1.3% and 2% on the pre-stock market in the wake of the rise in prices at term of the metal, at 10,351 dollars per ton.

* MERCK & CO MRK.N – The World Health Organization (WHO) program to provide poor countries with equitable access to COVID-19 products aims to provide antiviral treatment to 10 dollars per dosage for patients with a moderate form of the disease, shows a draft document viewed by Reuters. The molnupiravir pill developed by the US pharmaceutical group Merck is likely to be one of these drugs.

* DRAFTKINGS DKNG.O, MGM RESORTS MGM.N – The American gambling and betting group DraftKings must decide on Tuesday whether or not to submit a formal offer for the acquisition of the British Entain ENT.L after the rejection at the start of year of the $ 11 billion (€ 9.4 billion) proposal from US casino operator MGM Resorts.

* AMAZON AMZN.O, ALPHABET GOOGL.O – A dozen American Democratic and Republican senators formally presented a bill on Monday evening to prohibit large platforms like Amazon or Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, from favoring their products and services.

* The WALMART WMT.N share is up 1.7% to 144.13 dollars on the pre-market after the integration of the distributor in the “Americas Conviction List” of Goldman Sachs.

* MARRIOTT MAR.O – Evercore ISI lowered its recommendation to “online” versus “outperform” but raised the price target from $ 145 to $ 160.

(Written by Claude Chendjou, edited by Blandine Hénault and Marc Angrand)