Valence: a schoolboy shouts “Allah Akbar” during the tribute to Samuel Paty, his father in police custody

INCIDENT – A man has been in custody since Monday for threatening to kill the staff of a college in Valence (Drôme), where his son received a warning after shouting “Allah Akbar” during the tribute to Samuel Paty, according to the prosecution.

The initial facts took place on Friday in a college in Valence, during the minute of silence organized a year after the assassination of Samuel Paty. An 11-year-old fifth-grader, “was made to reflect on his behavior” and “of himself offered to apologize to his teacher and his classmates” after having shouted “Allah Akbar” during the homage to the professor of history and geography, indicates the rectorate of the Academy of Grenoble in a press release.

The teenager was, however, given a warning and his father, a 43-year-old security guard, was warned by phone. During the interview, he “congratulated his son’s behavior”, then insulted and threatened the direction of the college for the first time, according to the prosecution.

Search of the father’s home

Monday morning, the man entered the establishment and repeated his remarks “even more sharply, going so far as to pronounce death threats”, according to the rectorate. The police were then alerted and the student’s parent arrested. During a search of his home, investigators discovered “a bible, two Salafist books, a nunchaku, a saber, a cane-sword as well as the sum of 11,500 euros”, indicates the public prosecutor in Valence, Alex Perrin, in a press release. The custody of the father, known to the police and justice for old facts, has been extended and a psychiatric expertise is in progress.

A hundred incidents during the tribute

About a hundred incidents during the homage to Samuel Paty were recorded by the Ministry of National Education. Asked Tuesday about that of Valence, on the sidelines of the launch in Paris of his secular training plan for teachers, Jean-Michel Blanquer replied that he did not consider any of them to be “harmless” and that all were monitored.

“We now have, with the Ministry of the Interior, cells to monitor radicalization phenomena. It allows us to see what is happening with a family like this one” and decide “social and penal measures possibly to be taken, so as not to leave phenomena like this unsuccessful”, said the minister.

