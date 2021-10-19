Valérie Pécresse attacks Emmanuel Macron and his “five-year term for almost nothing”

Valérie Pécresse, during her press conference, Tuesday, October 19 in Paris. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

A violent indictment six months before the presidential election. Often perceived as “Macron-compatible”, the candidate for the nomination of the right for the presidential election, Valérie Pécresse, crushed the President of the Republic and his record, Tuesday, October 19, during a press conference. The president of the Ile-de-France region criticized in particular “Inaction” and the” failure “ by Emmanuel Macron, who “Burnt the cash register” at a “Five-year term for almost nothing”, in Paris, in his campaign HQ.

“France has lost five years”, she asserted, believing that the head of state “Has the words of the right, but at no time has the deeds”. “On vision, credibility, competence, the President of the Republic has spoken a lot and done little”, she continued.

During his press conference, Mr.me Pécresse considered that Mr. Macron “Failed to reform France” in multiple areas: security where “He let impunity set in”, justice where “The penal disarmament put in place by Christiane Taubira continued”, the ” weakness “ in the fight against illegal immigration, the school “Weakened”… The head of state “Weakened the pillars of the Republic” and “Had a shaking hand” in the face of the Islamist threat, she also assured. And on finances “He burnt the cash register”, while “We could have mitigated the shock of this crisis at much lower cost”, she repeated.





Mme Pécresse, who will have to win the votes of the Les Républicains (LR) activists at the December 4 congress if she wants to become the right-wing presidential candidate in 2022, tried to get rid of the “Macron-compatible” label, which may have been attached to it. “I have the impression of being the woman to be defeated for Macronie and one of the most dangerous candidates for Emmanuel Macron”, she assured, wishing “That the voters of the right and the center open their eyes”. Emmanuel Macron “Was inspired by Machiavelli, who said that to govern is to make people believe; but to govern is to do ”, she said defending a project based on “Three pillars: authority, freedom, dignity”.

Breakfast between candidates

Before this press conference, Mr.me Pécresse met Tuesday morning at the headquarters of the Republicans, in Paris, to appear with the other candidates for the Congress of the Republicans. LR president Christian Jacob had invited him along with Xavier Bertrand, Michel Barnier, Eric Ciotti, Philippe Juvin and Denis Payre for a breakfast, the first of its kind since the formalization of their candidacies.

“The congress is the occasion of the gathering, this morning was one of the stages. There will be others ”, rejoiced Xavier Bertrand, who agreed a week ago to comply with the mechanics of the congress, after several months of refusal. “Today the Republicans become the pillar party of the reconquest and the alternation, because when we widen we win, and we will win”, for his part affirmed Valérie Pécresse.

This meeting comes a few days after Mr. Bertrand and Mr.me Pécresse announced that they would take their card back from LR, which they had left in 2017 and 2019 respectively. In an atmosphere “Very cordial”, according to Michel Barnier, the meeting allowed“Discuss in detail the organization of debates”, around the slogans of“Unity, responsibility and coming together”. The question of televised debates will be decided in particular ” Wednesday morning “, on the number, the form, and on the date “Before or after the 4th” November which marks the deadline for submitting sponsorships, said Mr. Jacob after breakfast.