Vanessa Lawrens: hospitalized following a paranoia attack? It’s the shock!

This is chilling news. The former reality TV star Vanessa Lawrens was admitted to the emergency room last night. Hospitalized at the Saint Nicolas de Blaye center, the young woman would have been seized with fits of hallucinations and severe paranoia. The cause ? The information, revealed by blogger Aqababe in his Instagram story, has caused a wave of concern among his fans. The young man did not fail to recall that the sulphurous ex-companion of Illan was no novice in the matter. According to him, the starlet was already known for her drug use: “Note that the former reality TV star was known in the community for his problems with drugs” he asserts. Revelations that confirm what his ex-darling, Illan, said at the time. On his social networks, the candidate from the Rest of the world did not hesitate to swing: ” One evening, I was at my grandparents’ house watching TV. She goes to the bathroom several times, I thought she was weird, until I realized that she was secretly getting drugs on a Monday night at my grandparents’ house! “

Vanessa Lawrens known in the field

Vanessa Lawrens had defended herself, at the time by explaining that the infidelity of the handsome brunette was the only reason for their breakup: ” I am doing very well! The reasons for our breakup with Illan: after two days he went to see another girl and that’s especially so that I don’t want to go back to him anymore“. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the candidate and model has found herself embroiled in such rumors. The consumption of illicit substances in reality TV, it is not new, last year, the blogger Nabil had published, in an investigation, several testimonies. If Maeva Ghennam, Shanna Kress or Adixia had refuted these accusations, the blogger had a completely different version. He had unveiled excerpts from conversations with Vanessa Lawrens, to say the least, disturbing. The pretty brunette already did not appear in her normal state …





Aqababe announces the hospitalization of Vanessa Lawrens / © Instagram

For the moment, the relatives of the young woman have not expressed themselves on the subject. Without speaking out on their part, it is difficult to confirm 100% the veracity of this story. But Aqababe, meanwhile, did not say his last word: “I will keep you posted if I have more information regarding this case.” If we wish Vanessa Lawrens a good recovery, it seems clear that this case is far from over.