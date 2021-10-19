Venom 2: what ban for the Marvel film in France? – Cinema News

Batman or Flash. The new Spider-Man reboot. Marginalized X-Men. The evolution of the character of Captain America. The intricate architecture of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Indie attempts. Superheroes on the big and small screen hold no secrets for him. Or almost.

Expected on October 20 in our theaters, is “Venom 2” for all audiences or subject to a ban? And how Andy Serkis went about approaching the violence linked to the character of Carnage, the villain of the film.

This Wednesday, October 20, Venom will be back in our theaters. Always in the guise of Tom Hardy and with a formidable villain in the person of Kletus Casady, alias Carnage. An antagonist who, in comic books and as his name suggests, is synonymous with great violence. With an impact on the classification of the feature film?





Yes. Because unlike its predecessor released in 2018, which was for all audiences, Venom 2 will be prohibited for children under 12. On the other side of the Atlantic, where it made a stunning start at the end of September, the feature film is PG-13 (not recommended for unaccompanied under 13s), because of “Intense sequences of violence and action, foul language, disturbing images and suggestive references.”

Fans who were hoping Venom 2 would join Deadpool or Logan among the R-rated superhero movies (prohibited to unaccompanied under-17s) might therefore be disappointed. But Andy Serkis, who succeeds Ruben Fleischer behind the camera, ensures that his opus will not be family so far.

“I think we’ve pushed the boundaries [du PG-13] with the danger, the darkness and the threat that Carnage represents “, he explained to IGN in the month of September. “Just because you don’t see a lot of gore … doesn’t mean you can’t suggest it. I think we’ve done it. We haven’t turned away from the darkness.”

See you with Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and their respective characters in a few days.