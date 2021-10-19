Vianney is a dad for the first time! “The mother and our little man are doing well”

If Vianney has never spoken about his wife’s pregnancy, it was no secret. Catherine Robert had appeared on numerous occasions with a round stomach, especially on stage. The last time was on September 19, when the couple attended the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes.

For Vianney, the birth of her first child comes to expand a family that already has one, the daughter of Catherine Robert. The singer considers her as his own child and it is precisely in relation to their fusional and special relationship that he wrote his hit. Father in law. “I have a wife and she has a baby girl, but from another gentleman, not from me. But I love her like my daughter“he said in Meeting in unknown land (France 2), in the episode dedicated to him and which was broadcast on May 25.





A few months earlier, when he appeared on the show Seven to eight on TF1, Vianney had also confided on the subject. “I discovered the beauty but also the complexity, the joys and the sorrows of loving a child who is not ours. It is almost a Stations of the Cross in some ways. It is difficult for a child who is surrounded by a parent who is not their genetically. If he has this consciousness, there is a construction of a link with this Other who arrives in his life, for the child it is very difficult. You have to give him time and that’s what is complicated is accepting not to be necessarily welcome. It’s normal. It’s just that it takes a lot of love. You have to stay this course, really, to be fully accepted“, he shared with great tenderness.

We extend our congratulations to Vianney and his wife Catherine Robert on the birth of their first child.