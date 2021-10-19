Vianney papa: the baby is born and here is ALL the information to know!

Their last appearance in public foreshadowed that the term was near. Indeed, Sunday, September 19, 2021, during the meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes, Catherine Robert, companion of singer Vianney, had displayed a very nice round belly, announcing an imminent childbirth. Just a month later, it’s done! Indeed, the couple have just welcomed their first child. It was the young thirty-something who announced it from his Instagram account today Tuesday, October 19.

“And if the downpour hits you & me, we go through it at 2, 3… 4. I just wanted to tell you that a little wonder has burst into our life. The mother & our little guy are doing well. Sharing this happiness with you makes me happy again… I know that you will keep us private during these moments & thank you for itVianney wrote in the caption of an adorable photo. The singer posted the snap of an embroidered fabric of three giraffes following a zebra.

The reactions were of course not long in coming. “Congratulation !!! A great adventure that continues !! Full of happiness to you 4!, “Congratulations !! A great adventure for 4 that begins”, “Congratulations and lots of happiness to you 4“, can we read among the comments of Internet users.

Vianney, already the step-dad of a little girl

If the Net surfers greet the “happiness at 4”, it is also because Vianney is already the step-dad of the daughter of his companion Catherine Robert. “I have a wife and she has a baby girl, but from another gentleman, not from me. But I love her like my daughter. […] Family is not just blood ties “, confided the young man recently. “I really discovered that you can have a lot of love for a child who is not genetically yours. To have a child that we start to love when we have not fathered him, I assure you that when we make songs, we have to talk about it “.





