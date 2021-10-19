More

    VIDEO. Brazilian training ship Cisne Branco, star of the Armada de Rouen, hits a bridge in Ecuador

    The images of the three-master fitting into a bridge in Ecuador on Monday, October 18, 2021 are striking. The ship in stopover in Rouen during the Armada 2019 was in very bad shape. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

    Cisne Branco in bad shape

    Le Cisne Branco in bad shape – Photo screenshot Youtube Mondo Mar

    Le Cisne Branco in bad shape – Photo screenshot Youtube Mondo Mar

    Cisne Branco in bad shape

    Le Cisne Branco in bad shape – Photo screenshot Youtube Mondo Mar

    Cisne Branco in bad shape

    The images are awesome! Carried away by the waves, the Brazilian three-master Cisne Branco violently collides with a pedestrian bridge over the Guayas River in the port of Guayaquil, Ecuador.


    Since Monday, October 18, 2021, the day of the incident, the videos of the perilous rescue of the school ship, circulate on social networks. An essential part of the Rouen Armada, both for the atmosphere on board and for its measurements, the ship has left memories in Rouen. Patrick Herr, former president of the Norman event, even relayed the striking images of the boat in difficulty on Facebook.

    On the videos, we can see a tug supposed to help the ship in its maneuver, sinking. The sailors on deck seem to be busy avoiding the shock. Fortunately, this accident, which also resulted in the sinking of the tug, caused no injuries.

    An open investigation

    A administrative inquiry was opened, said the captain of the port of Guayaquil, Danilo Espinoza, in a joint statement with the Navy of Ecuador. The Brazilian Navy said in a statement that the ship is “Collided with a bridge, possibly due to the effect of the current [et] a local tug, which was supporting the boat, capsized during this movement ”.

    the Cisne Branco, had arrived Saturday, October 16 in Guayaquil while on an international cruise. It will remain docked in Guayaquil for “Damage inspection”.

    Built in the Netherlands and launched in 1999, the “White Swan” represents Brazil at many international events, such as the Armada in Rouen.


