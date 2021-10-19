Video. Miracle in Texas, the 21 passengers safe and sound after their plane crash

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/19/2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Updated on 10/19/2021 at 8:10 p.m.

The small plane that crashed on takeoff was destroyed in a fire but all passengers were able to immediately evacuate the aircraft

A plane carrying 21 people crashed on takeoff near Houston, Texas on Tuesday, with all passengers and crew managing to extricate themselves from the plane before it caught fire, firefighters reported.

“Everyone on the plane, the 18 passengers and three crew members, survived,” Sgt Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety said at a press conference.

The accident occurred shortly after 10:00 am local time. The plane, a McDonnell Douglas twin-engine bound for Boston, collided with a fence and then caught fire in a field, according to a statement from the US aviation regulator (FAA) cited by US media.





A ten year old child on board

The aircraft was almost completely destroyed by the fire, with only the tail of the aircraft remaining intact, as impressive footage from a local television station shows. Only a slight injury is to be deplored, according to Trey Duhon, a local official. The youngest of the passengers was a 10-year-old child, authorities said.

Passengers, who were on their way to a baseball game, managed to extricate themselves from the device and firefighters were finally able to put out the blaze, reported Tim Gibson, director of local emergency services.

“They were stunned, very stunned,” he added, stressing that the accident had ended “in the best possible way”.