If you like SUVs, you are served at Volkswagen since the German manufacturer has no less than five: T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace, and Touareg not to mention the electric range. Today, the Wolfsburg firm is further expanding its offer with the Taigo, its first coupe SUV. A novelty in Europe but which has existed for several months in Brazil under the name Nivus.















</p> <p> dailymotion Video presentation – Volkswagen Taigo: still rare species

Even if this type of bodywork was usually reserved for premium brands (Audi, BMW or Mercedes), it gradually tends to develop among generalists like Renault and its Arkana, but this Taigo represents the first cut-off urban SUV on the market. .

Aesthetically, the main novelty of this Taigo obviously lies in the rear part with, as for all SUV coupes, a pronounced drop of the roof.











The Taigo has other specificities such as its rear lights connected by a light strip and roof bars which are standard. The front is classic for a Volkswagen SUV with on the highest versions equipped with Matrix LED headlamps also joined by a light strip.







4.27 m long, this Taigo therefore tops the range of urban SUVs by being larger than the T-Cross (4.11 m) but also the T-Roc (4.23 m). It also differs from these cousins ​​by a reduced height of 1.52 m.







Inside, no surprise since we find the dashboard of the last restyled Polo. Facing the driver, an 8-inch digital instrumentation that can reach 10.25 inches on high finishes. The multimedia screen measures 8 inches or even 9.2 inches as an option. But it is above all the quality of the materials that has been improved. Volkswagen has heard the many criticisms about it and has corrected it. A good thing.















Good point also concerning the practical aspects with a trunk offering a loading capacity between 438 and 1,222 liters, that is to say a capacity almost similar to that of T-Roc (445/1295 liters). The rear roominess is generous whether in terms of legroom or headroom which is not penalized by the drop of the roof. However, it will be necessary to deal with an imposing transmission tunnel.

A range already defined







The Taigo will be available in three finishes.

The entry-level “Life” will offer 16-inch rims, adaptive cruise control, fatigue detection, AppleCarplay and AndroidAuto wireless compatibility, 8-inch multimedia screen and digital instrumentation of the same size.

To switch to the superior “R-Line” finish, it will be necessary to add € 3,980 to have the specific body kit, 17-inch rims, 10-inch digital instrumentation, the 9.2-inch multimedia screen, the input and keyless start, Matrix LED headlamps, reversing camera, recognition of traffic signs, automatic air conditioning, induction charging as well as dark-tinted rear windows.

Finally, for € 4,240 more than the entry level, or € 260 more than previously, you gain access to the “Style” level which allows you to benefit from the velvet seats and certain anodized parts.

Alongside this classic range, a very well-equipped launch version called the First Edition will be available. Based on the R-Line finish, with the 150 hp TSI and featuring a specific “visual green” color, it will be fitted with the roof, 18-inch rims, black window surrounds and mirrors, as well as the gear selector. driving modes. It can be ordered until mid-January at the price of € 32,420

No diesel or four-wheel drive

Developed on the same platform as the Polo and the T-Cross, the Taigo will only be available in gasoline with the TSI 95, 110 and 150 hp. The T-Roc will retain a larger engine choice including diesel and four-wheel drive versions.







With this Taigo, Volkswagen offers a unique offer in the segment. Customers fond of SUVs should not remain oblivious to its charms. It will be marketed in January 2022. The prices will be between 23,380 and 31,720 €.