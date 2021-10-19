Video. The majestic Brazilian training ship “Cisne Branco” hits a bridge in Ecuador

Video circulating on Twitter shows the sailing ship’s three masts dramatically colliding with a bascule pedestrian bridge over the Guayas River

The “Cisne Branco”, a majestic training ship of the Brazilian naval forces, accidentally struck a bridge on Monday, October 18 in the Ecuadorian port of Guayaquil, without causing any injuries, the Ecuadorian National Navy announced on Tuesday.

A video circulating on Twitter shows the three masts of the sailboat colliding in spectacular fashion with a swinging pedestrian bridge over the Guayas River, without the tug supposed to help the ship in its maneuver succeeding in preventing the shock.

The accident, which also resulted in the sinking of the tug, did not cause any injuries and an administrative investigation was opened, said the captain of the port of Guayaquil, Danilo Espinoza, in a joint statement with the National Navy of the Ecuador.





The “Cisne Branco”, arrived Saturday in Guayaquil within the framework of an international cruise, “collided with a bridge, possibly because of the effect of the current”, indicated for its part the Brazilian Navy in another communicated. “A local tug, which was supporting the boat, capsized during this movement,” she confirmed, adding that the sailboat would be docked in Guayaquil for inspection of the damage.

Built in the Netherlands and launched in 1999, the “Cisne Branco” represents Brazil at numerous international events, such as when it came to Bordeaux in 2015.