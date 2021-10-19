VIDEOS: With a double, Grizou relaunches Atletico

show more …
The crazy match of this Champions League night takes place in Spain. Quickly led by two goals by Liverpool (2-2, in progress), Atletico Madrid returned to the match thanks to their two French. In the 20th minute, Thomas Lemar very easily erased his vis-à-vis on a corner played for two before crossing back for Koke, whose recovery was deflected at the last moment by Antoine Griezmann!
And the former FC Barcelona even allowed himself to score a double in stride to bring the two teams back to equality. The shock is keeping all its promises for the moment at the Wanda Metropolitano.
