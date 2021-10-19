More

    VIDEOS: With a double, Grizou relaunches Atletico

    The crazy match of this Champions League night takes place in Spain. Quickly led by two goals by Liverpool (2-2, in progress), Atletico Madrid returned to the match thanks to their two French. In the 20th minute, Thomas Lemar very easily erased his vis-à-vis on a corner played for two before crossing back for Koke, whose recovery was deflected at the last moment by Antoine Griezmann!

    And the former FC Barcelona even allowed himself to score a double in stride to bring the two teams back to equality. The shock is keeping all its promises for the moment at the Wanda Metropolitano.

    VIDEOS: Antoine Griezmann relaunches Atletico against Liverpool!

    Read 5.764 times – by Gilles Campos on 10/19/2021 at 9:33 p.m.




