VIDEOS: With a double, Grizou relaunches Atletico

The crazy match of this Champions League night takes place in Spain. Quickly led by two goals by Liverpool (2-2, in progress), Atletico Madrid returned to the match thanks to their two French. In the 20th minute, Thomas Lemar very easily erased his vis-à-vis on a corner played for two before crossing back for Koke, whose recovery was deflected at the last moment by Antoine Griezmann!

And the former FC Barcelona even allowed himself to score a double in stride to bring the two teams back to equality. The shock is keeping all its promises for the moment at the Wanda Metropolitano.

VIDEOS: Antoine Griezmann relaunches Atletico against Liverpool! [📺 VIDEO – BUT] 🏆 #UCL

🔥🔥🔥 GRIEZMANN REDUCES THE GAP IN THIS CRAZY MATCH!

💪 On a low shot from Koke, “Grizi” deflects the ball into the Reds’ goal!https://t.co/GVdmV9hVGD

?? beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) October 19, 2021 [📺 VIDEO – BUT] 🏆 #UCL

🤩🤩🤩 GRIEZMANN THE DOUBLE TO EQUAL!

🤯 What a berserk match between the Reds and Atletico, 2-2 on this magnificent action!https://t.co/I9qzrYANe7 – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) October 19, 2021

by Gilles Campos on 10/19/2021 at 9:33 p.m.




