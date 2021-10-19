Vincent Bolloré replaces Hervé Gattegno, boss of “Paris Match” and “JDD”

MEDIA – The Lagardère group has announced the departure of Hervé Gattegno from the head of the JDD and of Paris Match October 22, in a statement published on Tuesday 19. The group does not specify the reasons for the departure of the 57-year-old journalist, “at the service of the group for five years”.

The new management of the two editorial staff will be announced in the coming days, the group adds, but Point reveals that Laurence Pieau, former director of Close, is planned to take the lead of Paris Match.

“Under his leadership, the JDD has become a reference newspaper whose information leaves an impression every weekend, appreciated by decision-makers and opinion leaders ”, writes the Lagardère group about Hervé Gattegno.

“The reforms he initiated in Paris Match have made it possible to display new editorial ambitions ”, he adds. And to continue: ”on his initiative, the two titles also laid the foundations for a promising development of their digital distribution”.





Paris Match in the face of controversy

Last June, the Society of Journalists and Trade Unions reported “deep unease” within the editorial staff of Paris Match, since the indictment of the celebrity press figure “Mimi” Marchand, in connection with an interview with businessman Ziad Takkiedine published in the newspaper.

The journalist of Paris Match, François de Labarre, had been placed in police custody and Michèle Marchand (known as “Mimi” Marchand), the boss of the BestImage agency, indicted for “witness tampering” and “criminal association with a view to committing a fraud in an organized gang ”, as part of the investigation into suspicion of Libyan financing of Nicolas Sarkozy’s 2007 presidential campaign.

Justice is interested in the organization in Lebanon of an interview published by Paris Match in November 2020 when Ziad Takieddine returned to his accusations concerning the money that Nicolas Sarkozy would have received from the Libyan leader Muammar Gadhafi.

More recently in another register, the coverage of Paris Match on Eric Zemmour, potential presidential candidate, with his close advisor Sarah Knafo had also been controversial, recalls Point.

