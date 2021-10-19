

VINCI SEES ITS TURNOVER EXCEED ITS PRE-COVID LEVEL

PARIS (Reuters) – Vinci on Tuesday published third-quarter revenue higher than that achieved over the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 health crisis, driven in particular by the ramp-up of construction projects and the return of motorway traffic.

The French group recorded over the period July-September a turnover up 7.8% over one year to 13.24 billion euros, in line with analysts’ forecasts and higher than 13.13 billion in the third quarter 2019.





The European number one in its sector has benefited from an acceleration of several major construction projects and motorway traffic “tonic in excess of its pre-health crisis level”.

The Vinci Airports division was nevertheless penalized by air traffic which was still depressed by the maintenance of certain travel restrictions despite the establishment of a European vaccination certificate.

The group confirmed its forecast for growth in turnover and operating margin for its energy and construction activities compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Given the good traffic trend reported in recent weeks, the Vinci Autoroutes branch anticipates a turnover close to that of 2019, the company said in a press release.

(Sarah Morland report, French version Juliette Portala)