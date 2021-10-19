violently criticized, in the midst of a controversy, a famous actor comes to his rescue

While Capucine Anav is currently playing in the play the switch at the Edgar theater the young woman is really clash on the Web. Indeed, his criticism of Molière’s work seems to have created a real outcry on social networks. Fortunately, the former chronicler of Do not touch My TV was able to count on the unexpected support of Francis Huster in an interview with Bernard Montiel on RFM. Objeko explains everything to you!

Nasturtium Anav : critiqued on social networks after attacking Molière!

An opinion that does not pass!

While Capucine Anav is currently giving the reply to Emmanuelle Boidron and Alexandre Pesle at the Edgar Theater in Paris, the young woman is now known for her rather severe criticism of Molière’s plays. Present on the TV set Mag, the former companion ofAlain-Fabien Delon did indeed pass a harsh judgment on the work of the most famous French playwright. In any case, she affirmed that this kind of reading had not always been easy for her: “For me, the theater was ch * ant before ! When I was in high school, it was Molière, all that … So I admire, Molière, I’m a fan of his career, but what is it ch * ant ! And I’m happy to show that today, we can go to the theater to have a laugh, have a good time, get away from it all and that it’s not just Molière ”.

If this statement has the merit of being extremely frank, it does not seem to have garnered unanimity on social networks. Some have indeed criticized him for descending one of the greatest figures of classical theater. The attacks then immediately began to castigate this cramped nature of Molière’s work. Far from being taken apart, Capucine Anav has thus decided to respond to its detractors.

A personal opinion

In order to explain himself or rather to make himself understood better, Capucine Anav actually specifies his thought: “You just had to understand that it can be ‘tiresome’ for those like me who did not naturally have access, in their education, to this kind of work which requires either a certain apprenticeship, an innate passion, or an affirmed will to appreciate them in an appropriate way ”. A clarification shared in a long message on Twitter which aimed to dot the i’s. In any case, this declaration of Capucine Anav has not escaped the attentive ears of a great connoisseur of the theater and more particularly of Molière.





Indeed, Francis Huster obviously listened with interest to the opinion shared by the young woman. Far from being offended by this criticism of Capucine Anav, the actor even takes his defense. This Sunday, October 17, Cristina’s former companion Reali was indeed Bernard’s guest Montiel on the set of RFM. During this interview, he therefore returned to this subject which caused a stir. An opportunity for him to deliver his feelings and to bring his approval to this vision defended by the young actress.

Weight support

Indeed, Francis Huster seems to fully understand Capucine’s point of view Anav : “It’s great what she says because it’s the truth. For young people, the way we talk to them about Molière is completely off the mark ”. Before adding: “It is absolutely not ch * ant when we interpret it the way we should interpret it. Indeed just to hear her with her tone of voice and her virtuosity, she would be a great TOINETTE, a great Zerbinette, a wonderful Dorine. We have to go ! We must understand, especially the girls, that Molière belongs to them ”. To conclude his speech, Francis Huster affirms that it is important to take Molière out of the school context so that young people discover a work that is much more interesting and accessible than there is seems : “She is right, it is absolutely necessary to give Molière back to the youth”.

Anyway, Francis Huster did not fail to be very laudatory towards Capucine Anav. He also seems to see in her an actress quite capable of appearing in the billboards. Scapin’s tricks, of Imaginary illness or even Tartuffe. A compliment that will certainly have the gift of making the main interested party very happy, who finds rather surprising support. in the person of one of the greatest connoisseur and representative of classical theater. Therefore, why not imagine one day finding them together on stage in a work by the author which has surprisingly brought them together. Nasturtium Anav featured in a play directed and performed by Francis Huster with as a common thread, the words of John the Baptist Poquelin.



