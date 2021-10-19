Volcanic eruption in La Palma: a month of lava, ash and explosions, the most striking images of the disaster

While the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma began a month ago to the day, we come back to the chronology of these incredible events through equally breathtaking images. Between earthquakes, lava flows at a frantic pace, volcanic lightning or toxic gases, you will understand how the Spanish island was not spared by the elements …

Exactly one month ago, the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted. It was the beginning of the nightmare for the island of La Palma, which has since seen lava engulf everything in its path, from forests to villages … If thousands of people had to be displaced, no human victim is for the moment to be deplored. Through the strongest images of this month, we are remaking the chronology of events.

September 19: eruption day

It was therefore on September 19 that the Cumbre Vieja volcano made the world talk for the first time. Warning signs had allowed the authorities to organize themselves and thousands of people had been displaced upstream. The images of the lava jets spewed out by the volcano were already impressive …

The next day, the lava had already come a long way and engulfed several dozen houses and roads. Images of houses literally disappearing under the lava were starting to tour the internet.

103 hectares of land and 166 houses and other buildings had already been destroyed by the passage of lava on September 21 … It was also at this time that the first earthquakes began to be felt.

Captured by drones, images already showed the extent of the disaster, just two days after the eruption. The video of a swimming pool engulfed by lava had caused a sensation in particular.

Speaking of seeing the extent of the damage, there is one who had the opportunity to do so with a view that no one else had. This is Thomas Pesquet who, on September 26, published a photo taken from his space shuttle. “In the darkness of the ocean, the bright orange lava is even more impressive” wrote the astronaut. He will publish new images on the following October 8.

September 29: lava reaches the ocean

Continuing its crazy crossing of the island, one of the lava flows finally reached the Atlantic Ocean on September 29 … A phenomenon that creates columns of water vapor, but also of gases that can be toxic.

Another consequence of this event: the magmatic material creates a sort of pyramid 50 meters high. The images of the “meeting of the elements” have been immortalized by Spanish television channels.

On September 30, the lava delta that had formed when the lava came into contact with the ocean reached 500 meters wide. This results in images that are always more impressive than the previous ones.





The phenomenon also creates an accumulation of volcanic matter on the ocean which already reaches 17 hectares on September 30.

The consequences are beginning to weigh on the island

But ten days after the eruption, it is another phenomenon which begins to worry the authorities. In addition to earthquakes, which are more and more regular, the quality of the air raises questions. The concentration of sulfur dioxide having exceeded normal, several quarters are confined. 19 earthquakes were also recorded at that time.

The eruption starts again on October 4, when the main mouth of the volcano undergoes a partial collapse of its structure, which causes a resurgence of eruptive activity, with the emission of very fluid lava.

Eighteen days after the start of the eruption, on October 7, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Villa de Mazo, a town located south-east of La Palma . At the same time, lava has advanced 500 meters into the ocean, enlarging the island by 30 hectares, and a second flow is trying to make its way out to sea.

On October 9, three weeks after the eruption, the island faced a new problem with the collapse of the northern flank of the volcano. Because if for the moment it is mainly the west of La Palma, a flow now threatens the north of La Palma. Images of the lava advancing at high speed are captured by teams of geologists on site.

On October 12, huge blocks of rock (up to the size of a building according to scientists) began to hurtle down the sides of the volcano, washed away by the lava flows. Cumbre Vieja still does not weaken …

A new question arose on October 13, that of domestic animals left behind, while their owners evacuated the premises. Without food, the images of the latter on the roofs of houses and in the gardens, in Todoque, a village inaccessible because of the temperature, move. But the problem has been taken head-on by two companies on the island, “Ticom Soluciones” and “Volcanic Life”, which bring them food and water by drones.

The volcano doesn’t seem to want to stop anymore

After earthquakes and lava flows, the island of La Palma faces a new phenomenon from October 11: that of volcanic lightning, caused by a chain reaction linked to the eruption of the volcano. Still breathtaking images …

Images from October 15 show that the intensity of the volcano has still not diminished. Watched more than 700,000 times, they show what has been described by several Spanish media as a “lava tsunami”, as the flow is rapid.

On October 16, a terrifying “before-after” puts the devastated landscape of La Palma in perspective with what it was just a few weeks before …

The day before this anniversary, as a second lava flow was about to reach the ocean at another location, the Geological Institute of Spain released an exceptional video showing, thanks to a drone, the three mouths of the craters. . Unfortunately, these incredible images will not be the last to reach us …