Volcanic eruption in La Palma: a soldier resuscitates a cat in shock who had inhaled too much smoke, the miracle in video

The animals have also suffered the full brunt of the consequences of the terrible eruption of the volcano Cumbre Vieja, on the island of Palma. One of them miraculously escaped.

So it’s been a month, to the day, that Cumbre Vieja volcano entered eruption. The lava flows, the different explosions, the earthquake or the ashes evicted causing significant damage to the island of La Palma, in the archipelago of Canary Islands (Spain).

This Tuesday, October 19, the eruption offers relative respite to the population of La Palma. Indeed, the lava flows are slower than usual, they which progress at the speed of two meters per hour. And thus cause less damage.

ud83c udfa5 El impresionante vídeo de un efectivo de la UME reanimando con éxito a un gato en estado de shock en #LaPalma ud83d udc4f ud83c udffc ud83d udc4f ud83c udffc ud83d udc31 El veterinario se muestra optimista ante la evolución del gato que había inhalado una gran cantidad de humohttps: //t.co/AyVFS7ExRX pic.twitter.com/Y2Ul4YH2wr – Cadena SER (@La_SER) October 19, 2021

For once, the image of this Tuesday is a ray of sunshine. Indeed, a video went viral on the other side of the Pyrenees, whether on social networks or in different media. Our colleagues from the Cadena Ser have indeed relayed the moving video of a soldier resuscitating a cat in a state of shock. According to the first elements, the animal had inhaled too much smoke and was rescued this week.





Cardiopulmonary resuscitation

On the video, the soldier from the Emergency Military Unit (UME) strives to bring first aid to the cat by giving it a kind of mouth-to-mouth and cardiac massage. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation which proved to be effective since the cat regained consciousness before being transferred to a veterinarian who wanted to “quite optimistic” on the state of health of the animal. As shown in photos posted later on Facebook.