Volkswagen and Tesla bosses reunite

These two definitely don’t leave each other anymore! Already gathered last year at the invitation of Volkswagen to come and try the ID.3, Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen Group and Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, shared a new moment for two, but in a frame this time. very particular. Herbert Diess had indeed invited last week some 200 executives of the German group for a somewhat special conference on the future and ecological transition.

And to motivate his troops, Herbert Diess chose Elon Musk. Since his arrival at the head of the Wolfsburg giant, Diess has indeed come up against a very traditionalist group with rather rigid functioning, which does not necessarily like rapid upheavals and radical decision-making. However, Volkswagen must face, like its rivals, the revolution that the automobile and the world of transport at large are experiencing today.





And it is precisely Elon Musk’s sense of boldness and flexibility that were requisitioned for this conference, during which Herbert Diess relied on his American counterpart to try to convince his leaders and managers that it was necessary finally more flexibility at VW and an awareness of the electric transition.

“Elon Musk joined us by surprise for a little video conference … one of the examples of Tesla’s speed: they are handling the semiconductor crisis well. The reason: they are developing their own software. In just 2-3 weeks, they had new software that allowed them to use different chips. Impressive“, commented Herbert Diess on his Linkedin account.