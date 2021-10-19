vouchers or cost price, what is the most attractive discount?

While Leclerc has announced that it will sell its fuel at cost price until the end of the month, Carrefour responds by offering a voucher of 5 euros to customers of its service stations from a full 25 liters of fuel.

The price war continues in the service stations of mass distribution. In a context of sharp increase in prices at the pump and while Leclerc announced to practice cost prices until the end of the month, Carrefour responded with vouchers.

From this Wednesday, October 20, a discount of 5 euros (in the form of a voucher or credits on the loyalty card) will be offered to customers who fill up at least 25 liters of fuel at a station. sign service.

While Leclerc will sell fuel at cost price until the end of October (as Casino partially does), Carrefour does not specify the duration of the operation for the moment.

More attractive than selling at cost?

Depending on the situation, this voucher could prove to be more interesting than fuel at cost price. In Orleans (Loiret) for example, the cheapest Leclerc station was selling its diesel at 1,480 euros per liter on Monday, October 18. A very interesting price since the French average for this fuel rose to 1.5583 euros, a record level. For 25 liters, it was therefore necessary to pay 37 euros.





At Carrefour, there was a diesel at 1.529 euros per liter, or 38.225 euros for 25 liters. If we remove the 5 euros discount, granted, the benefit goes to Carrefour with a final price of just over 33 euros. An advantage that is of course reduced as you fill your tank. It also remains to be seen whether Carrefour will offer its discount on each refueling during a given period or whether the voucher will only be offered once per customer.

Casino has also announced the launch of another operation this weekend in 32 hypermarkets (which do not use fuel at cost price) from Friday to Sunday: the stores will offer vouchers equivalent to the difference between the price paid per liter and 1 euro. Concretely, if you fill up 25 liters at 1.56 euros in a participating hypermarket, you will pay 39 euros but the brand will give you 14 euros in vouchers. With a final cost of 25 euros, this operation offered for weekends, remains the most advantageous, if you do your shopping at this retailer.

Faced with rising prices, the government is considering setting up a fuel check, the contours of which would be announced by Jean Castex before the end of the week.