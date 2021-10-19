Wajdi Mouawad refuses to deprogram Cantat and Baro at the Théâtre de la Colline – Liberation

It’s no. Wajdi Mouawad, director of the Théâtre de la Colline, refuses to deprogram Bertrand Cantat, convicted of the murder of his partner Marie Trintignant in 2003, and whom he asked to compose the music for his next show. It is also not to cancel a play by Jean-Pierre Baro, a director targeted by a rape complaint filed without follow-up.

“The fights for equality between women and men, and the fight against violence and sexual harassment are in the process of lastingly transforming our societies. If I adhere to it without reservation, I can in no way support or share the sacrifice that some people make, at the expense (sic) of justice, of our rule of law. […]. I refuse to take the place of justice ”, explains Mouawad in a long press release published the day after Roselyne Bachelot’s comments.





Asked Monday on France Inter, the Minister of Culture explained that she had “Not to intervene in the management of the Hill”, but that she “Regretted” that Bertrand Cantat was invited. “I am not trying to convince anyone here and if the Minister of Culture or the President of the Republic, who appointed me, consider that my positions are contrary to republican principles, let one or the other let me know and I will quit the direction of the theater immediately ”, writes Wajdi Mouawad.

Cantat and Baro’s programming aroused emotion among the # MeTooThéâtre movement, which has been gaining momentum in recent weeks in the wake of an investigation by Release on the director Michel Didym.

“If someone scheduled or invited to the theater becomes involved in legal proceedings, I will urge them to withdraw from the programming until the work of justice has been completed. To date, no one is in this situation in the programming of the Théâtre de la Colline, argues the director, who is also a playwright. So I don’t see how I should change anything, or ask anyone to withdraw. ”

The director commissioned Bertrand Cantat, formerly of the Noir Désir group, to produce the music for his next show, Mother (November 19-December 30). This is not the first collaboration between the former singer of Noir Désir and the playwright. Another had already created controversy in 2011, when Bertrand Cantat was announced on the stage of the show Women in Avignon, festival on which was also expected the father of Marie Trintignant, Jean-Louis Trintignant. Following this affair, which ended in the cancellation of Cantat’s visit, Wajdi Mouawad declared in West France: “It was a mistake not to have anticipated this controversy.”