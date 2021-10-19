Wall Street backed by “tech” despite China



NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE ENDS IN DISPERSED ORDER

by Devik Jain, Shreyashi Sanyal and Sinéad Carew

(Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange ended in broken order on Monday, supported by large tech stocks but held back by concerns about the slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Dow Jones index fell 0.1%, or 36.15 points, to 35,258.61 points.

The larger S & P-500 gained 15.09 points, or 0.34%, to 4,486.46 points.

The Nasdaq Composite has advanced 124.47 points (0.84%) to 15,021.81 points.

China’s gross domestic product figures released on Monday showed a more pronounced than expected slowdown in the Chinese economy in the third quarter, with growth at its lowest in a year.





This data is fueling uncertainty around the strength of the global economic recovery, which itself is generating problems in energy markets and bottlenecks in supply chains, amid the continued presence of COVID. -19.

These concerns weighed on the first exchanges before giving way to the relative optimism of investors for the quarterly results season which is just beginning.

Among the digital heavyweights that helped prop up the trend, Apple took 1.18% after the presentation of two new MacBook Pros running using new in-house-designed chips, a new generation of wireless headphones and a musical subscription at five dollars per month.

Tesla (+ 3.21%), Facebook (+ 3.26%) and to a lesser extent Microsoft (+ 1.01%) and Amazon (+ 1.11%) also shone as their earnings releases approach. quarterly.

Walt Disney, on the other hand, weighed on the Dow Jones with a decline of 3.02%. The entertainment giant has suffered a lowering of recommendation from Barclays and has announced the postponement of the release of several films from Marvel studios and that of the next “Indiana Jones”.

(Report Sinead Carew in New York and Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore, French version Bertrand Boucey)