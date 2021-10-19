Warrior denounces big Lakers bluff

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the regular season will be able to start in the NBA. We expect a big game between Lakers and Warriors, who have not given everything in recent weeks. It is in everything that affirms Steve Kerr, who logically distrusts his opponents.

With a record of 5-0, the Warriors had a very good preseason. Steph Curry was in good shape, just like Jordan Poole, who shows that he has a very interesting potential. It is not the same for the Lakers, who have lost 6 games in a row, with sometimes insipid performances. Don’t panic, although Frank Vogel wouldn’t have said no to a small victory.

These two teams are meeting again this Tuesday evening, for the kickoff of the regular season. A meeting eagerly awaited by the fans, who are preparing for some surprises. It must be said that among the Angelinos, these are 5 players who could miss the game.





Have the Lakers snubbed the preseason?

But is the preseason really an indicator? For many, no, it’s just about ramping up, and losses obviously mean nothing. Steve Kerr is convinced of it, he who denounces a bluff from the Lakers during a recent podcast. Do the teammates of Lebron james have voluntarily lowered their level?

I suspect the Lakers played a bit of “possum” mode during the preseason. They’ve been around long enough to know preseason doesn’t mean anything. So we expect them to be fully against us tomorrow.

No, the preseason doesn’t mean anything. We can chain the defeats, but it is not worrying for the future. The Purple and Gold have understood it, they who will be much better this Tuesday against the Dubs. This does not mean that they will necessarily win, but the resistance will be better, something to delight their fans.

Plus, it’s not like it’s a secret. The Angelinos don’t give importance to this part of the season, as LeBron James confirmed at a press conference with a big punchline. The King is just waiting for him the regular season, and nothing else.

With the pre-season over, the real festivities will be able to begin. Steve Kerr expects a big show against the Lakers, who will be better than in recent weeks. Good for us, since we hope for a real meeting against the Warriors.