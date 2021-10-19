Warriors pick Gary Payton II | NBA

More

    He had been part of the quartet of coupes in the Warriors a few days ago. Along with Avery Bradley (who rebounded from the Lakers), Mychal Mulder and Jordan Bell, Gary Payton II had not been retained by Golden State before the start of the regular season.

    However, that did not mean that he had missed his chance in the Bay, since the Californian franchise has just announced that it had signed its former player for the season. The terms of the contract are not specified.

    It must be said that Gary Payton’s son presents a valuable profile for Steve Kerr. Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole are not big defenders and in the West, having a guard dog in the back is essential because you have to face Russell Westbrooks, De’Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, night after night, Ja Morant or Chris Paul …

    By cutting Gary Payton II a few days ago, Golden State had perhaps mainly wanted to save the taxes that went with the guarantee of his contract of $ 2 million for this season. In total, it would indeed have cost $ 6 million to the Warriors to keep it directly while she will save some money by signing it a few days later …


    Gary Payton II Percentage Rebounds
    Season Team MJ Min Shots 3pts LF Off Def Early Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
    2016-17 MIL 6 17 36.4 11.1 60.0 0.0 2.0 2.0 2.2 1.5 0.5 1.7 0.7 3.3
    2017-18 * All Teams 23 10 40.5 24.0 33.3 0.6 1.4 1.9 0.9 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.1 3.0
    2017-18 * MIL 12 9 39.4 16.7 66.7 0.3 1.1 1.4 0.8 1.4 0.3 0.3 0.1 2.5
    2017-18 * LAL 11 11 41.5 30.8 16.7 0.8 1.6 2.5 1.1 1.2 0.4 0.4 0.2 3.6
    2018-19 WAS 3 5 62.5 50.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.7 1.3 0.7 1.0 0.3 0.3 3.7
    2019-20 WAS 29 15 41.4 28.3 50.0 0.9 1.9 2.8 1.7 1.9 1.1 0.7 0.2 3.9
    2020-21 GOS 10 4 76.9 50.0 75.0 0.2 0.9 1.1 0.1 0.8 0.6 0.1 0.1 2.5
    Total 71 11 43.3 26.7 50.0 0.6 1.5 2.1 1.2 1.5 0.7 0.6 0.2 3.4


