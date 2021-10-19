Warzone & Cold War: How to get the Scream skin

Find out how to dress up as a Scream during the Halloween event in Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops Cold War.

One of the most legendary characters in horror films will make his Warzone Season 6 debut at The Haunting event which will also take place on Black Ops Cold War. It will therefore be a new Operator that you can unlock and then scare your opponents on Verdansk.

A black robe and a scary mask, it doesn’t take much to push your enemies back on Warzone. This year’s Halloween event is partnering with Scream’s fifth film, which will be released in early 2022, and you’ll be able to take the lead character’s place on Call of Duty.





How to get the Scream skin on Warzone

To unlock the Operator, you will simply need to purchase the corresponding bundle from the in-game store, which will be named “Operator Scream Bundle”. You will have the legendary “Ghostface” skin.

This pack will cost you 2,400 CoD Points, which represents approximately € 20. And in the bundle you will find other cosmetics like weapon skins, execution animations, name card and emblem.

If you want to put yourself in Scream’s shoes for a few games on Warzone, go ahead!