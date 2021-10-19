Are we the result of a scientific experiment carried out by a civilization much more advanced than us? Was our universe created in a laboratory? So many questions asked by the director of the Astronomy department at Harvard University.

In a column published in the newspaper Scientific American, Avi Loeb puts forward the theory that a civilization with advanced quantum gravity technology was able to rise to the rank of Class A civilization and create our universe.

The classification of civilizations on a cosmic scale makes it possible to differentiate the technological advance of the latter. Avi Loeb recalls that “we are a low-level technological civilization, classified in class C on the cosmic scale, since we are unable to recreate even the conditions of habitability of our planet when the sun dies.”

A class A civilization, therefore of an upper class, has the technological capacities to recreate the cosmic conditions at the origin of its existence and therefore to create in the laboratory a universe in its entirety.

A class A civilization, creator of universes

For the Harvard professor, this theory is the only one that can unify “the religious notion of a creator with the secular notion of quantum gravity.” However, the latter comes against conventional anthropogenic reasoning, which is that the universe was selected for us to exist.





This theory of a universe created in the laboratory by a class A civilization, relegates our universe to a status of “civilization which is cosmologically sterile” because it is incapable of recreating the conditions which led to its existence. We should therefore change our status to rank A to be able to hope to put into practice the theory of the possible creation of universes in the laboratory.

However, Avi Loeb believes that far from progressing in the cosmic classification, our civilization could be demoted to rank D since our technologies trigger climate changes, which destroy our natural habitat.