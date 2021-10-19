Washington condemns “ballistic missile launch” in Sea of ​​Japan

New tensions between Washington and Pyongyang. The US military on Tuesday, October 19, condemned the launch by North Korea of ​​a ballistic missile and called Pyongyang to “to refrain from any new destabilizing act”. “We are aware of the launch [mardi] morning of a North Korean ballistic missile in the Sea of ​​Japan and we are consulting closely with South Korea and Japan “, said in a statement the American Indo-Pacific Command, specifying that “this event does not constitute an immediate threat to American personnel, our territory or that of our allies”.

North Korea, continuing a series of tests, launched a ballistic missile from a submarine, the South Korean military said on Tuesday. This test, which could give this nuclear-weapon country a second-strike capability, comes as the two Koreas, still technically at war, appear to be in an arms race and the Washington-Pyongyang dialogue is stopped.





The missile was launched from Sinpo towards the sea in the east of the peninsula, according to the South Korean chiefs of staff, “South Korean and US intelligence agencies conduct careful analysis for further details”. Sinpo is a port city in the east of the country with a large shipyard and satellite images have previously shown the presence of submarines there.

The key question will be whether the missile was fired from an active submarine or from a submarine platform or barge. If it is a submarine, that would mean a new step for the North Korean arsenal with the possibility of deployment well beyond the Korean Peninsula and a second strike capability in the event of attack on its military bases.