what becomes of the Lefèvre family, crowned winner last year?

The parents, Gabriel and Anne, accompanied by their six children, discuss their album Ad Vitam scheduled for October 29.

M6 is launching this Wednesday, October 20 at 9:05 pm, season 16 of “France has an incredible talent”. Last year, it was the Lefèvre family, passionate about sacred song, who won the competition. Today the Versailles clan is still so united. Gabriel, the father, and Anne, the mother, give their interviews with their six children: Gaël (22 years old), Blanche (21 years old), Clément (18 years old), Emmanuel (16 years old), Colombe (13 years old) and Raphaël (8 years). Since their victory, Universal has contacted them. “They wanted to make an album with us, explains Gabriel. There, we have just finished the recording and we are happy to be able to say that this adventure continues with a new chapter: the release of “Ad Vitam”, on October 29th.“. The first single, Cantata Domino, is already available on the various platforms.

After their time on the show, their life hasn’t changed much. They are just laughing at having been recognized this summer during a vacation in France. “What is new for us is to project ourselves into a professional adventure with a record and concerts. But otherwise we try to stay really the same», Insists the father. This season 16 of “France has an incredible talent” will be an opportunity for them to return to the set of during the final of the competition. “We are very happy with this prospect. We haven’t been back to this set since the semi-final was filmed, because for the final, unfortunately, we were at home. It will remind us of great memories», Says Anne. Gaël adds that in addition they will not have the pressure this time, unlike last year.





“The fact of having won gives visibility, contacts, and it gives the experience of the scene” Blanche Lefèvre

Today, the two oldest members of the family see their victory in this competition as a springboard for the future. “It’s a new calling card to go faster and find a place more quickly in the professional world, a little help that we would not have had without France has an incredible talent.»Considers Gaël. Full white: “The fact of having won gives visibility, contacts, and it gives the experience of the stage. I think this will help us move forward“.

From now on, the Lefèvre family plans to defend their album on stage. “We have a lot of requests so we can’t say “yes” to everyone “, recognizes Gabriel. To date, the Lefèvre family plans to give their first concerts at the end of November-beginning of December, then in 2022.

