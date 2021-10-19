What does the Lucy mission plaque contain for future humans?

NASA has just successfully launched its highly anticipated Lucy mission which aims to fly over up to eight Trojan asteroids on its journey through the Solar System. On the probe, the engineers of the American agency also installed a plate on which are drawn several messages intended for the descendants of humanity.

Successful launch!

Trojan asteroids are objects that share Jupiter’s orbit around the Sun, trapped by the planet’s gravitational pull. They are divided into two sub-groups: the “Trojan camp”, located on the Lagrange L4 point of Jupiter, and the “Greek camp”, located on the L5 point. The former are ahead of Jupiter (ahead on the orbit line), while the latter are placed behind.

Astronomers believe that some of these asteroids could be primordial objects virtually unchanged since the formation of the Solar System. To analyze them closely, the agency developed the Lucy mission in 2017. The probe was successfully launched this Saturday, October 16 from the base at Cape Canaveral, capped above an Atlas V 401 rocket from United Launch Alliance .

During her trip, Lucy will perform two first gravitational flyovers of the Earth in 2022 and 2024. The probe will then fly over asteroid 52246 Donaldjohanson which sails in the main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, on April 20, 2025, before reaching its first real targets in 2027, in the L4 swarm which precedes Jupiter.

Lucy will leave point L4 and return to Earth to take advantage of a new gravitational assistance in December 2030, before heading this time towards point L5 of Jupiter. At the end of this incredible journey, Lucy will become the only ship in history to have visited eight different locations in a single mission.





A plaque for future explorers of the Solar System

The probe will also carry a small plate similar to the “Pioneer Plate” attached to the Pioneer 10 and 11 spacecraft on which have been engraved messages and diagrams intended for potential extraterrestrial civilizations. The Lucy plaque will serve as a reminder of the value of space exploration for the descendants of mankind.

At the end of its mission, the probe will indeed remain in a stable orbit, traveling between the Earth and the asteroids of Troy. for hundreds of thousands, if not millions of years. We could therefore imagine that one day, our descendants will be able to “receive” it during their travels in the Solar System and read these few messages.

” This time capsule contains messages from prominent members of our society, individuals who have asked us to contemplate the state of the human condition as well as our place in the universe.“, Explains NASA in a press release. ” These thoughtful leaders have been asked to provide advice, words of wisdom, words of joy, and words of inspiration to those who may read this plaque in the distant future.. “

Here are two of the quotes engraved on this plaque.

– ” When you have seen beyond yourself then you may find that peace of mind awaits you.“. – George Harrison, lead guitarist of The Beatles, died in 2001.

– ” Remember the earth whose skin you are: red earth, black earth, yellow earth, white earth, brown earth, we are the earth“. – Excerpt from Joy Harjo, member of the Muscogee Nation and poet laureate of the United States.

Finally, the plaque also features a diagram showing the positions of the planets on the date of Lucy’s launch.