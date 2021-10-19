what if Novak Djokovic gives up the Australian Open because of the vaccination?

The world number 1 has announced that he has not yet made his decision on whether or not to participate in the Australian Open, due to the drastic health protocol.

Novak Djokovic has decided to maintain a mystery. That of his participation or not in the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. A golden opportunity to overtake his two rivals, Federer and Nadal, with a 21st major tournament (against 20 for the Switzerland and the Spaniard) that he could let slip because of the particularly drastic health protocol that awaits the players at the Australian Open from January 17 to 30, 2022.

Djokovic did not digest the experience of January 2021

The Australian tournament had already been talked about during the 2021 edition for its rather specific sanitary measures. Upon arrival, the players were parked in hotels where they were to stay 19 hours a day. Only five hours of daily outing were allowed for training. Several players had even made fun of the situation by posting their training sessions on social networks from … their room.

This year, the experience promises to be just as atypical, to the chagrin of Novak Djokovic who does not want to relive a tournament similar to that of last year. “It was not a good experience. How do you put a professional athlete in that kind of midlife and then expect him to perform at a certain level? Not to mention the increased risk of injury“Lamented” Nole “to Blic . The Serb, currently with his family and friends in Belgrade, had already protested against this health protocol last year, to no avail. To the point of directly questioning his participation in the tournament. “I still don’t know if I will play in Melbourne“, did he declare.





Djokovic refuses to reveal his vaccination status

Faced with recent statements by the world number 1, the government of the state of Victoria, where the tournament will be held in January, said on Tuesday that unvaccinated players may not be able to obtain visas to travel to Melbourne. “And if they manage to have it, they will surely have to observe a quarantine of several weeks“. Clearly, it is better to be vaccinated in order to be able to participate serenely in the event. Is this the case with Novak Djokovic? Impossible to say since the Serb categorically refuses to divulge the slightest information on this subject. “I will not reveal my status. It’s a private matter. Too many people allow themselves to ask this kind of question and then judge», Said Djokovic.

If his participation in the Australian Open is pending, the native of Belgrade will be part of the Rolex Paris Master which will be played in Bercy from November 1 to 7. It will be his return to competition after his lost US Open final to Russian Daniil Medvedev.

