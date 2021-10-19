what is the evolution of rates in your municipality for 10 years?

By Olivier Saint-Faustin

Posted on 10/19/2021 at 5:46 p.m.

Updated on 10/19/2021 at 5:51 p.m.

INTERACTIVE – According to a barometer unveiled this Tuesday by the UNPI, the property tax has continued to increase for ten years. The vast majority of cities in the South-West are no exception to the rule

When they receive the property tax notice, each year in September, homeowners are rarely pleasantly surprised. For years, the painful has taken on the bad habit of swelling at a sustained rate, and the trend does not seem to be about to reverse.

In his 15th National Observatory of Property Taxes, unveiled this Tuesday, the National Union of Real Estate Owners (UNPI) reports an increase in this tax of 27.9% in the country between 2010 and 2020 (2021 data is not yet available, Editor’s note), and of 11.4 % over the period 2015-2020.

“Satellite taxes”

How are these spectacular increases explained? The property tax rate is set by both the state and local communities. Nationally, rental bases have increased 6.1% over 5 years, 14.2% over 10 years. The communities then apply their rates to these bases. The surge observed in recent years is also linked to a multitude of “satellite taxes”, such as the household refuse collection tax (Teom) or the special equipment tax (TSE). Finally, with the gradual abolition of the housing tax, the property tax remains one of the last fiscal levers available to communities.





In our region, the increase has been almost general. In the seven departments covered by “South West”, it is in Virsac (Gironde) that the property tax increased the most between 2010 and 2020, with + 95.4%! Nevertheless, this figure should be put into perspective, probably due to a catching-up, the final rate remaining low, at 31.93%. Conversely, only the inhabitants of two municipalities benefited from a decrease, with -6.5% in Vensac (Gironde) and -0.2% in Saint-Pierre-de-Clairac (Lot-et-Garonne) . Over the 2015-2020 period, the situation is significantly more encouraging, with 53 municipalities having reduced their property tax.

Inequalities between cities

In the main cities of the region, it is in Libourne and Dax that the property tax has experienced the sharpest increases, with respectively + 23.3% and + 25.2% over 2015-2020, and +43, 1% and + 40.2% over 2010-2020. The weaker increases can be attributed to Angoulême (+ 6.8% over 2015-2020 and + 11.4% over 2010-2020), Bayonne (+ 6.1% and + 13.9%) , Pau (+ 8.7% and + 15.2%) and La Rochelle (+ 4.8% and + 16.5%). Elsewhere, the increases are average: in Bordeaux (+ 8.6% and + 25%), Périgueux (+ 13.5% and 20.5%), Mont-de-Marsan (+ 15.2% and + 31.7%) and Agen (+ 15% and + 22.7%).

However, these data should be weighed: in Périgueux, for example, the increase was admittedly moderate, but it applied to already high rates, so that in 2020, the property tax was the highest of the large cities. Southwest, with 72.73%. From one city to another, the differences can therefore be very substantial: the 2020 rate was 65.56% in Marmande, 62.26% in Angoulême, 61.31% in Bergerac, 60.85% in Agen and 54.83% in La Rochelle. In contrast, it was only 33.12% in Bayonne, 39.44% in Pau, 39.71% in Mont-de-Marsan and 46.59% in Bordeaux.