what to remember from this interview

This Monday, October 18, 2021, Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Overseas Territories, gave his last interview to the NC1ère newspaper. The opportunity for him to take stock of his ministerial visit. We take stock of the highlights of this interview.

Ava Skoupsky

•

updated October 19, 2021 at 9:38 a.m.



On the occasion of his last evening on the Caillou, the Minister of Overseas France granted us an exclusive interview of more than 40 minutes. He returned to two major themes: the health crisis and the referendum. Back on the highlights of this intervention against the Caledonians.

A report on the management of the health crisis in New Caledonia

After saluting the memory of the missing persons, Sébastien Lecornu recalled that the epidemic was not over in the territory and that it was also necessary to work on the phenomenon of long covid. He also insisted on mobilization in the face of this health crisis: “The Caledonian health system held, there was a very strong mobilization, here the situation was tense, but held. The other subject before us remains vaccination, but vaccination coverage is not complete (…) It is an important priority because the vaccine is the only solution. ”

The vaccination obligation exists for caregivers and firefighters in particular, but for caregivers, I consider that there is a moral obligation. Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Overseas Territories

Vaccination obligation: pedagogy as a solution

The Minister of Overseas Territories also looked into the issue of compulsory vaccination, a measure which, as we recall, is unique in the territory – it has not been introduced in France. “The country’s authorities must explain their decision, said the minister, these decisions must be made, now that the elected officials have made this courageous choice, we must do education. The vaccination obligation is not the choice that the State has made, however, this does not prohibit vaccination education. ”

Sébastien Lecornu raised the issue of vaccination among caregivers: “The vaccine obligation exists for caregivers and firefighters in particular, but for caregivers, I consider that there is a moral obligation. (…) When caregivers resist vaccination, it creates questions about those and those who are asked for sanitary reinforcement. ”

Medical and financial assistance for “Avoid a drop in the level of care”

As for the question of the continuation of medical aid by the State as well as financial support, Sébastien Lecornu reassured Caledonians: “Covid-19, nobody wanted it, the Republic has a project of fraternity,“ whatever it costs ”, this ability to stick together in order to better fight the epidemic, this n was not a subject of competence. (…) We said to ourselves for these territories: “a subsidy of 80 million euros, 10 billion francs, and up to 40 million euros, 5 billion francs, could be released to help the country to pay its caregivers. The money is there so as not to lower the level of care. ”





Regarding the country’s economic recovery, Sébastien Lecornu recalled that two mechanisms were in place: the solidarity fund for companies and PGEs (loans guaranteed by the State). The overseas minister insisted: “We’re here because the sea is rough, it comes down to fraternity.” As for the territory’s economic recovery plan, the minister described the overall economic system as “In lack of confidence.”

Referendum: still unclear questions

According to Sébastien Lecornu, the independence project must be “clarified”, the State has made its way with the ‘yes’ / ‘no’ document, there are too many people who are still asking themselves distressing questions about their future, human questions. He also gave his definition of autonomy:

It means exercising skills and giving oneself the means to exercise them as close as possible to the territory. Autonomy is a good model (…) I am an activist for autonomy. However, autonomy cannot go without political and budgetary requirements. Otherwise, it becomes quite the opposite: over-dependence. Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Overseas Territories

He added : “I ask the separatists to explain in detail now what tomorrow’s independence is. (…) The links between the Republic and the country which achieves its full sovereignty are links which are now severed. Can partnerships exist: yes, but not just any old way and not for unlimited periods. ”

The Overseas Minister also insisted on the ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ document: “It was not enriched as much as I wanted, I will not lie to you (…) Should we blame them? (the elected) I don’t think so either. (…) The work of the 153 questions that must be answered was not asked last spring, these are questions that have sometimes arisen for 30 years. (…) The work was done for the state. There are many contributions but the less the explanations of the ‘yes’ or the ‘no’ will be blurred, the more the ‘yes’ and the ‘no’ will combine, and the less violent things will be. (…)

Finally, Sébastien Lecornu returned to the question of whether or not the 3rd consultation was postponed. According to him, everything will depend on health indicators. However, campaigns can already resume, while respecting health measures: