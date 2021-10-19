What will happen in the event of a traffic stop if I have eaten a CBD pizza?

Hello SergeLaTortue,

Short for the term “cannabidiol”, CBD is a molecule extracted from hemp. Unlike the second molecule present in this plant called THC (cannabis prohibited in France), CBD has no psychotropic effect, is not considered a narcotic and does not cause any dependence.

The marketing and consumption of cannabis-derived products with a high CBD content is therefore legal, as long as the THC level in the plant used for its extraction is less than 0.2%.





If you have a roadside check after eating a CBD pizza, the saliva test should be negative since it does not detect CBD. It is the THC which will be controlled in priority, being considered as a narcotic.

However, be aware that even a tiny trace of THC can make a saliva test positive. So the risk, although very low, remains present depending on the product consumed.

In case of doubt about the composition of a product, to avoid the stress of control, or quite simply to ensure its safety and that of others, there are saliva tests available to the general public. This self-screening can be a responsible solution to verify the absence of THC in the body.

You should also know that taking CBD before driving is largely discouraged since cannabidiol has calming effects that can modify behavior.

Yours truly