what you need to know about the call for tenders for Les Bleus matches

UEFA is launching the 2nd round on Monday for the call for tenders for the broadcasting rights for the French team’s matches between 2022 and 2028.

In the absence of satisfactory proposals, UEFA decided to launch a second round on Monday for its call for tenders for the Blues matches. In particular, the posters of the League of Nations between 2022 and 2028 are concerned. But the body has also decided to integrate the Euros of 2024 and 2028.

On these last two competitions, she still prefers to be patient and study the proposals later. There are therefore only the lots for the France team detailed below:

Lot A1: Alternative choice match for the French team over the period 2022-2026





Package including the last 2023 Nations League match and the final if the France team qualifies

Lot A2: Alternative choice match of the France team over the period 2022-2026

Package including the last 2025 Nations League match and the final if the France team qualifies

Lot B1: 2022-2026 forfeit with all other matches

Lot A3: Alternative choice match of the France team over the period 2026-2028

Package including the last 2027 Nations League match and final if the France team qualifies

Lot A4: Alternative choice match of the French team over the period 2026-2028 (single lot)

Lot B2: 2026-2028 package with all other matches