What’s new with AirPods, AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro?

Apple has unveiled its third generation of AirPods. But what changes from previous models, whether AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro? We take stock.

This Monday evening, on the occasion of its fall keynote, Apple officially presented its new MacBooks with a new format, but also new processors. At the start of the conference, the company also presented a particularly anticipated new product, the AirPods 3.

Contrary to what some rumors suggested, these new wireless headphones retain the button format, without in-ear silicone tips. So what are the differences offered with Apple’s previous wireless earbuds, be it the 2016 AirPods, the 2019 version, or the AirPods Pro? We take stock to help you understand the new features of AirPods 3.

Comparison table of AirPods 3 with previous models

AirPods 3 AirPods Pro AirPods 2 AirPods Rod Short Short Long Long Format Open (buttons) Intra-auricular Open (buttons) Open (buttons) Active noise reduction No Yes No No Chip Apple h1 Apple h1 Apple h1 Apple W1 Spatial audio with head tracking Yes Yes No No Sealing Splash proof (IPX4) Splash resistant (IPX4) No No Call autonomy 4 hours 3.5 hours 3 hours 2 hours Reading autonomy 6 hours 5 hours 4.5 hours 5 hours Autonomy with the box 30 hours 24 hours 24 hours 24 hours Codecs AAC and SBC AAC and SBC AAC and SBC AAC and SBC Housing dimensions 46.4 x 54.4 x 21.38 mm 45.2 x 60.6 x 21.7 mm 53.5 x 44.3 x 21.3 mm 53.5 x 44.3 x 21.3 mm Wireless charging of the case Yes Yes Yes No

AirPods Pro without noise reduction

When you look at the different characteristics of the AirPods 3, whether it is the look of the headphones, their functionality, the on-board chip or their battery life, you quickly realize that it is in fact AirPods 3 which would have removed two characteristics. For one thing, the AirPods 3 don’t come with silicone tips. Apple has indeed wanted to keep a version of its wireless headphones for fans of button headphones, with an open format. The AirPods 3 are therefore not in-ear headphones with tips that fit into the ear canal.

This format has the advantage of being more comfortable for some users. Nevertheless, it poses two challenges. First, the sound tends to be less directive, since it can escape the ear canal. Second, it doesn’t offer any passive isolation as AirPods 1 or 2 users know.

Then, unlike the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 3 does not have an active noise canceling mode. A rather logical choice in the absence of passive isolation since, as we have seen with the Huawei FreeBuds 4 or the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, this function is often useless in the absence of end caps blocking the external sounds upstream.





Much more advanced functions than AirPods 2

The fact remains that if the AirPods 3 are distinguished from the AirPods Pro by the absence of noise reduction, the headphones are still much more advanced than the AirPods 2 launched in 2019. Apple has indeed added a number of features that were previously available. now an exclusive of its high-end headphones.

This is particularly the case for the management of 3D audio with head tracking. On compatible applications, you will not only be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos sound – like on Apple Music – but also have surround sound tracking if you turn your head. Concretely, by turning your head to the left, you will have the impression that the group or the orchestra is located on your right, and vice versa. A function made possible by the integration of a gyroscope and an accelerometer, as on the AirPods Pro.

We can also welcome the fact that Apple has finally made its AirPods waterproof thanks to an IPX4 resistance which provides protection against splashes and therefore sweat or rain. Concretely, you can now run with AirPods 3 without fear that they will take up water.

The toughest AirPods on the market

In terms of autonomy too, Apple has made great progress on its AirPods 3. As a reminder, this was one of the rare new features of the AirPods 2 at their launch, since the autonomy in call increased from 2 to 3 hours. Apple has boosted this autonomy for conversations at 4 hours. Mainly, for music playing, AirPods 3 can work for 6 hours. That’s more than AirPods and AirPods 2 (4:30) and even AirPods Pro (5 hours).

The charging case – similar in format to the AirPods Pro and also MagSafe compatible – allows it to enjoy a total of 30 hours of listening, compared to 24 hours for the three previous models.

AirPods 3 price and availability

Apple’s new headphones will be available on Tuesday, October 26. They are offered in white only, at a price of 199 euros.

Faced with the announcement of Airpods 3, AirPods 2 have dropped in price. They are now offered at a price of 149 euros, against 229 euros at their launch. It must be said that faced with an increasingly fierce mid-range market, Apple had to adjust its prices in order to offer a consistent move upmarket. As a reminder, this is the same price as Apple’s Beats Studio Buds, which in turn have passive isolation and active noise reduction.

The AirPods Pro are still offered at Apple at a price of 279 euros, while the first AirPods are no longer offered in the catalog of the American manufacturer.