when François Hollande invites himself into the countryside

On the occasion of the release of his new book, Confront, and before a tour throughout France, the former head of state fires all the money in an interview with the Parisian, not completely ruling out the idea of ​​itself being a recourse.

President of the Republic from 2012 to 2017, François Hollande is not surprised by the base of confidence that Emmanuel Macron currently enjoys. ” It is not he who bears the responsibility but his competitors who do not present convincing offers. », He confides as a first claw, in a long interview at Le Parisien posted Tuesday evening. This interview opens a media sequence of presentation of his new book Confront, published Wednesday at Stock. It will be followed by a signature tour across France from the end of this week.

His resentment towards his former minister is intact. ” Elected in exceptional circumstances, says François Hollande, he should have endeavored to reconcile the French. Instead of working on it, he concentrated power, neglected Parliament and the social partners. The appeasement was not there “. As for the record, to hear it, nothing works. ” Nothing has been done on decentralization, energy policy, the revitalization of the most fragile territories. It is a succession of States General, without ever a revolution. “

On the left, “battles as picrocholine as they are microscopic”

” The big parties, on the right as on the left, which were intended to enlighten the French, finally abandoned them. He observes also harshly. The PS? “ He was in excuse and erasure rather than in affirmation and proposition. ” Candidates from the left? All ” are Lilliputian. They engage in battles as microcholine as they are microscopic. “His former minister Arnaud Montebourg? ” If he came with his program to the European Council as president, he would quickly appear as a zozo “.





In his book, read by Le Figaro, the former president poses as the guarantor of French socialism while the whole left seems to be sinking. In the interview at Parisian, François Hollande also takes his ” share of responsibility On this collapse. ” I led France, with successes but also failures », He said without dwelling on the results of his mandate having been the subject of a previous book.

Hidalgo? “The campaign has not really started”

Asked about the low scores in the polls of PS candidate Anne Hidalgo, François Hollande considers that less than six months from the deadline, “ the campaign has not really started “. ” The next few weeks will be decisive “. Its first measure on the doubling of teachers’ salaries ” deserves to be reworked “. He gives her a piece of advice: ” Not to address this or that category but to all French people, by presenting a global project “. With conviction: ” social democracy is the only approach capable of combining redistribution and ecology, progress and Nature “.

The ecologists, very widely crushed in his book, also take it for their rank, like those who would still imagine a possible rapprochement with their candidate, Yannick Jadot. “ There is, of course, he said to the Parisian, convergences between environmentalists and socialists, especially on the climate emergency, but there are also serious differences on growth, work, nuclear power and sovereign issues. “

“The whole left risks marginalization

” The entire left risks marginalization if it fails to make it to the second round He said without closing all the doors to victory. As long as it ceases ” to camp marginally in the opposition “. As always, leaving the doubt of a return to business since his departure from the Elysee Palace in 2017, François Hollande replies that he has ” already been president “And that he did” no need to feed this ambition “. ” I am not looking for anything for myself. I have no revenge to take “, He assures before indicating:” There is a candidacy today for the Socialist Party and it is that of Anne Hidalgo “. Tomorrow is another day.